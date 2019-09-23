The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson has announced two upcoming family-friendly programs scheduled to occur at the museum as part of the Hoard History Hour program series.
Hoard History Hour programs are special programs held throughout the year that focus on a unique aspect of southcentral Wisconsin, ranging from history, culture and to the sciences.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m., the museum will host a “Tracks and Skulls: Animal Identification Workshop” led by Dr. George Clokey, of the UW-Whitewater Biology Department.
Participants in this workshop will learn how to identify different animal tracks and skulls from common animals in Wisconsin. “We have many four-legged neighbors in our state,” said Dana Bertelsen, assistant director. “This workshop will help you identify animal tracks that you might find in your own backyard!” Participants also will be able to make their own plaster casts of paw prints to take home.
To register for the workshop, please contact the Hoard Historical Museum at (920) 563-7769 or info@hoardmuseum.org. The workshop is recommended for grade 3 and up. There is a $5 fee for the workshop to help cover the costs of supplies. The workshop is Saturday, Sept. 28, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., join Dianne Moller, director of Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center, and several native raptors at the museum. Dianne will be bringing five birds from the raptor education and rehabilitation center: a young bald eagle, barn owl, two screech owls, and a peregrine falcon. Come see the birds and learn more about each bird and their habitat. No registration is required and the program is free to attend. Program is held in partnership with the Friends of Rose Lake.
The Hoard Historical Museum is located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson.
The museum are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For more information on the programs or museum, call the museum at (920) 563.7769, visit our website www.hoardmuseum.org, and like us on Facebook.
