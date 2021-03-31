IXONIA — We Energies officials stated Wednesday that a liquid natural gas storage facility proposed in Ixonia could have saved Jefferson County customers $1.1 million in heating costs this year if it had been in place.
We Energies, in the face of strong local opposition, has been proposing location of an LNG tank in Ixonia northeast of Hill and North Roads, with the project calling for the facility to be located on 20 acres of approximately 165 total acres that is currently farmland.
We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway said Wednesday that all utilities across the state saw a spike in natural gas prices last month, due to a nationwide increase in natural gas usage during the bitterly cold winter. Unseasonably cold weather that gripped states such as Texas, exacerbated problems and shortages across the country.
Spread over the next year, Conway said it is anticipated that customers of We Energies will see additional costs of $75 to $85 in their fuel bills. The impact for Wisconsin Gas customers will be $40 to $50, according to information provided by parent company WEC Energy Group.
“Our analysts looked at the impact our proposed LNG plant in Ixonia, as well as the one in Walworth County, would have had if they were in place,” Conway said. “They found that our customers in Jefferson County would have saved about $1.1 million if the LNG plants were built and running.”
Conway added that We Energies analysts estimated the savings for all customers in their service area would have been $102 million.
“The reason is pretty straightforward,” Conway said. “We could have used the stored gas in the LNG plants, as opposed to buying it off the spot market. This extreme spike in the natural gas market and the impact it has on customers is one of the reasons we are proposing to build the two LNG facilities.”
At LNG storage tank sites such as the one proposed in Ixonia, natural gas is taken from an underground pipeline system during summer, when demand is lowest. It is then cooled until it turns into a liquid and is stored in a tank.
During a winter, such as the one experienced in 2020-2021, when demand for natural gas was high, the liquid natural gas is warmed and returned to its gas form. It is then sent back through the pipeline system for customers to use in heating their homes.
The Ixonia tank would hold 12 million gallons of gas and would be 150 feet high and 150 feet in diameter. A typical water tower in the U.S. is said to be 140 feet high.
On April 7, the Jefferson County Zoning Board of Adjustment will hear an appeal of a conditional use permit the county granted for the Ixonia We Energies facility on Nov. 11, 2020.
According to the agenda for the meeting and public hearing, Tiffany Carey, Jessica and Bill Rupnow and Sandra J. Schaeffer, represented by Attorney Christa Westerberg of Pines Bach LLP, will appeal the conditional use permit that was granted by the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Committee. The conditional use permit allows for the construction and operation of the LNG facility and associated pipeline. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. in Jefferson County Board Room 205. It is also available on Zoom.
If the appeal of April 7 fails, about all that would remain for We Energies would be to enter into a Joint Development Agreement with the Town of Ixonia and Jefferson County, then receive approval for the tank from the state Public Service Commission.
Although the proposed We Energies tank facility is staunchly opposed by many in the Ixonia community based, in part, on safety concerns, the town and Jefferson County benefit financially from the facility on an annual basis. The town could receive estimated shared revenue payments of $550,000 yearly, the county, $1.1 million.
In addition to the site in Ixonia, the total project would include a location in Walworth County’s Town of LaGrange. Each would cost approximately $185 million.
According to We Energies, each site would include pre-treatment equipment, the LNG storage tank, vaporization equipment and truck loading/unloading equipment.
We Energies said there are more than 100 existing “peaking plants” in the U.S. Some of these that are closer to Dodge and Jefferson counties include ones in central Illinois; Oak Creek; St. Paul, Minnesota and Eau Claire.
