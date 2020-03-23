To help control the potential spread of COVID-19 and meet the needs of patients, Fort HealthCare is offering a temporary Walk-in Clinic.
Meanwhile, UW Health is consolidating its clinic sites.
Fort HealthCare’s Walk-in Clinic will provide non-emergent and non-COVID-19-related services without an appointment and on a first-come, first-served basis. There is limited availability for children and teens, so persons should call ahead if the patient is under 18.
Located at 1520 Madison Ave. in Fort Atkinson, the clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The telephone number is (920) 563-5500.
Services offered are for non-life-threatening, but urgent, minor medical needs. In alignment with the Centers for Disease Control’s social/physical distancing guidelines, this will allow non-emergent patients to be seen in a separate space from those with precautions to help keep patients, visitors, team and communities safe from the potential spread of COVID-19.
“If you are experiencing a fever, cough or shortness of breath, please contact your primary care provider in advance of visiting or you can do a virtual health visit at e+CARE at www.forthealthcare.com/e+care to screen for COVID-19,” officials stated.
Examples of urgent, minor medical needs are: ear ache and ear infections, sore throat, allergies or asthma, urinary tract infections (UTI), minor cuts and lacerations, sprains or strains, insect bites or stings, poison ivy or other skin rashes and minor burns.
The Walk-in Clinic is not designed for patients with the following: symptoms or suspicion of COVID-19 (coronavirus), life-threatening medical problems or conditions requiring narcotic prescriptions.
Anyone having a serious medical emergency should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room immediately.
Fort HealthCare still offers 24/7 emergency services. All Fort HealthCare clinics are accepting scheduled appointments, which should be scheduled as usual for all other medical issues. Staff will reach out to patients if there are any changes to the appointment.
Meanwhile, the UW Health clinic in Fort Atkinson is among 17 clinics surrounding Madison that now will be serviced at alternative clinics.
The Fort Atkinson clinic will be serviced at Yahara Clinic beginning on Wednesday, March 25.
The purpose of the consolidation is to “support social-distancing goals” while still accommodating “patients who have urgent medical needs that require in-person care,” UW Health stated.
UW Health also temporarily closed clinics in Cottage Grove, Sun Prairie, Cross Plains and Belleville. Cottage Grove will be temporarily serviced in Yahara; Sun Prairie will be serviced in DeForest, and Belleville, Cross Plains and Mount Horeb will be serviced in Verona.
The Dean St. Mary’s Clinic in Fort Atkinson will continue its standard functionality.
Other health systems in the United States have taken similar steps. Mayo Clinic Health System temporarily closed part-time clinics in Kenyon, and Blooming Prairie, Minn.
Dane County and Milwaukee County — the two most populous counties in Wisconsin — have seen the majority of the positive cases of the disease. All of the UW Health clinics remaining open are in Dane County with the exception of Beaver Dam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.