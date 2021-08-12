MADISON (AP) — UW Health will participate in a study of the effects of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in young children.
UW Health’s American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison will be one of about 100 sites involved in the study., the Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday.
The project aims to enroll about 12,000 children under age 12. The Madison hospital hopes to sign up about 80 kids.
Three-fourths of participants will get two doses of the vaccine four weeks apart and a fourth will get placebo shots. Children ages 6 to 12 will get the first shots, followed by children ages 2 to 6 and then those younger than 2. Federal regulators have yet to approve any version of the vaccine for children younger than 12.
“The goal of the vaccine is to prevent COVID-19 from overwhelming the population again,” said Dr. William Hartman, who will co-lead the study at UW Health. “A big part of that is going to be vaccinating our children since schools and school buses are some of the biggest areas of congregation of children, with the potential for spreading COVID.”
COVID-19 cases have been soaring across the country, including in Wisconsin, as the highly contagious delta variant of of the coronavirus spreads. As of Tuesday, Wisconsin’s seven-day case average stood at 1,121. That’s up from seven-day averages around 75 in early July. As of Wednesday 52.9% of the state’s eligible population had received at least one dose of vaccine.
Meanwhile Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers told reporters during a conference call that his administration will make a decision next week about whether to mandate state workers get the vaccine. The administration last week ordered all state workers to wear masks indoors.
Asked if he might mandate school teachers and staff get vaccinated as California did Wednesday, Evers’ attorney, Ryan Nilsestuen said a state Supreme Court ruling last year that Evers lacks the authority to issue a statewide mask mandate took away most of the administration’s tools to implement statewide mitigation measures. Evers did say, however, he hasn’t ruled out monetary incentives for vaccinations.
The governor also announced that his administration has distributed about $50 million in federal coronavirus relief money to 115 out-of-school program and childcare providers to help increase enrollment in virtual and in-person programming and increase mental health support.
