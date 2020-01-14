LA CROSSE — The following area students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year, ending December 2019.
Qualification for the dean’s list is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade-point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Fort Atkinson
Olivia Kees, who is a middle childhood through early adolescence education major.
Ixonia
Emma Rosolek, who is a therapeutic recreation major. Nicole Strautman, who is a communication studies major: media studies emphasis.
Jefferson
Jenna Dinkel, who is a political science major. Nicole Hachtel, who is an early childhood through middle childhood education major.
Alison Hauser, who is an undeclared major – CASSH.
Alex Marin, who is an economics major. Sawyer Peterson, who is a radiation therapy major.
Logan Wegner, who is a biology major.
Johnson Creek
Hailey Garsky, who is a public health and community health education major.
Lake Mills
Bailey Lawson, who is an early childhood through middle childhood education major. Ashli Patrick, who is an exercise and sport science major: exercise science — pre-professional track.
Palmyra
Halle Gaura, who is a marketing major.
Sullivan
Morgan Graf, who is an exercise and sport science major: exercise science -pre-professional track.
Jake Perrine, who is a finance major.
Pauline Schlais, who is an exercise and sport science major: exercise science — pre-professional track.
Emily Stuart, who is a clinical laboratory science major.
Waterloo
Jessie Gates, who is a clinical laboratory science major. Danaka Hanson, who is a psychology major.
Lacey Hellenbrand, who is a public health and community health education major.
Marley Hellenbrand, who is a management major. Lucas Schneider, who is a finance major.
Whitewater
Tom Duval, who is a public health and community health education major.
Andi Markham, who is an exercise and sport science major: exercise science — pre-professional track.
Devin McCord, who is a political science major. Peter McCrea, who is a psychology major.
Thomas McManaway, who is a recreation management major: generalist emphasis. Brady Meudt, who is a biology major. Jacob Riemer, who is a public health and community health education major.
