MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.
Fort Atkinson: Tess Baker, School of Education, Dean’s List; Maureen Bare, School of Education, Dean’s List; Elizabeth Brown, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Luke Burlingame, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Kate England, School of Education, Dean’s List; Kevin England, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Madelynn Evans, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Clarissa Gross, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Sydney Haffelder, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Laura Hametta, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Thanh Phuong Nguyen, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Kylie Robinson, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Christina Smithyman, School of Business, Dean’s List; Peighton Strasburg, School of Education, Dean’s List; Sam Westby, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Taylor Wolfram, School of Business, Dean’s List.
Helenville: Jacob Brevard, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Joseph Warzyn, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll.
Ixonia: Luke Petersen, Division of Continuing Studies, Dean’s List.
Jefferson: Lucas Bauer, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Carolina Gittrich, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Helen Gittrich, School of Education, Dean’s List; Rebecca Glendon, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Amy Griffin, School of Education, Dean’s List; Caley Haas, College of Agricultural & Life Science, Dean’s List; Colton Klecker, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Allison Martin, School of Education, Dean’s List; Alex Sheil, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List.
Lake Mills: Eleni Egelseer, School of Education, Dean’s List; Zachary Ferris, School of Business, Dean’s List; Katherine Hoggatt, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Blaise Knueppel, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Brooke Leland, School of Education, Dean’s List; Sarah Nelson, School of Business, Dean’s List; Hans Purisch, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Shelby Riggleman, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor.
Palmyra: Caitriona Hobart, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List; Hailey Richardson, Division of Continuing Studies, Dean’s List.
Sullivan: Summer Keske, School of Education, Dean’s List.
Waterloo: Tyler Gates, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Kate Paape, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Karley Tesmer, School of Education, Dean’s List.
Whitewater: Jesenia Cuevas, School of Education, Dean’s List; James Dedrick, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Jaden Henneman, College of Agricultural & Life Science, Dean’s List; Alan Jaime, School of Education, Dean’s List; Meghan Kehoe, School of Education, Dean’s List; Nick Kuzoff, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Rebecca Littlefield, College of Agricultural & Life Science, Dean’s List; Jan Maroske, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.