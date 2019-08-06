MADISON — Nearly 7,000 students received degrees during the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s spring commencement ceremonies May 10-11.
The ceremony for doctoral, MFA and Medical Degree graduates was May 10 at the Kohl Center, and bachelor’s, master’s and law graduates received their degrees May 11 at Camp Randall.
The commencement speaker was NFL superstar and former Badger J.J. Watt, who told graduates that the path to your dreams often never goes the way you imagine it will.
“When you figure your dream out, remember it will not be a straight path,” he said. “Stay committed. Never lose sight of what it is you want to accomplish. Don’t be afraid to ask for help along the way, and don’t be afraid to help others along their path.”
Here are the degree recipients from Jefferson County:
Fort Atkinson - Zavery Dickson, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; M. Jodi Hare, School of Education, Doctor of Philosophy, Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis; Samuel Landowski, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science; Bethany Woychik, College of Letters and Science, Master of Social Work, Social Work.
Ixonia — Duffy Eberhardt, School of Education, Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training; Lydia Schackel, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry.
Jefferson — Juan Bonilla, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Denise Eggers, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Houston Foelker, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science, Retailing and Consumer Behavior; Angie Foster, School of Nursing, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Nursing Practice; Sophia Koehler, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Entomology, Graduated with Distinction; Marcos Lares, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Master of Science, Bacteriology; Hannah Rueth, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Genetics and Genomics; Hannah Varney, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Graduated with Distinction.
Johnson Creek — Jessica Cwirla, College of Letters and Science, Master of Social Work, Social Work.
Lake Mills — Marisa Gonzalez, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Industrial Engineering, Industrial Engineering; Katherine Heitman, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Emily Hutchins, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Environmental Studies, Political Science, Graduated with Distinction; Ashley Macy, School of Nursing, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Nursing Practice.
Adam Mechtley, School of Education, Doctor of Philosophy, Curriculum and Instruction; Chandler O’Connor, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Accounting, Business: Finance, Investment and Banking; Taylor Opgenorth, School of Veterinary Medicine, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine; Matt Pechacek, School of Med & Public Health, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy; Kayla Story, School of Education, Master of Arts-Art, Art; Bailey Wallace, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Conservation Biology, Environmental Studies; William Wallace, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Legal Studies, Political Science; Song Zhao, College of Letters and Science, Master of Science-Computer Sciences, Computer Sciences.
Palmyra — Amanda Popp, College of Letters and Science, Master of Arts-Russian, East European & Central Asian Studies, Russian, East European and Central Asian Studies.
Sullivan — Jacob Haas, School of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy.
Waterloo — Galen Cotting, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Wildlife Ecology, Graduated with Distinction; Rachel Day, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Forest Science; Emily Schmidt, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science-Nursing, Nursing; Camryn Schwartz, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science-Nursing, Nursing; Braden Stock, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Economics.
Whitewater — Callie Hebert, School of Education, Master of Science-Educational Leadership & Policy Analysis, Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis; Andrea Jacobs, College of Letters and Science, Master of Social Work, Social Work; Lauren Lohff, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science-Nursing, Nursing; Justine Mischka, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Community and Nonprofit Leadership, Community and Nonprofit Leadership; Ryan Ruth, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Finance, Investment and Banking,; Dimitri Yatsenko, School of Business, Doctor of Philosophy, Business.
