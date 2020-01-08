STEVENS POINT — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,275 undergraduate students from its campuses in Marshfield, Stevens Point and Wausau for attaining high grade-point averages during the fall semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Rhiley Block of Fort Atkinson is a freshman who earned Highest Honors. And Mitchell Lannan is a senior from Fort Atkinson who earned Highest Honors.
Briana Griswold from Ixonia is a senior who earned High Honors. Katelyn Herne is a senior from Ixonia who earned Highest Honors.
Kyle Jay is a senior from Jefferson who earned Highest Honors. Miranda Thorman is a senior from Jefferson who earned Honors. Talen Wilharm of Jefferson is a senior who earned High Honors.
Alex Anason is a senior from Johnson Creek who earned Honors.
Lydia Ulrich is a senior from Lake Mills who earned High Honors.
Summer Manzke is a senior from Sullivan who earned Highest Honors.
Audry Wright is a sophomore from Sullivan who earned Honors.
Autumn Lins is a sophomore from Waterloo who earned Honors.
Jason Lins is a senior from Waterloo who earned Highest Honors.
Christian Riddle is a sophomore from Waterloo who earned High Honors.
