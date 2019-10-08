MENOMONIE — Scholarships valued at more than $812,000 were awarded to 418 University of Wisconsin-Stout students this year through Stout University Foundation.
Scholarship recipients from this area are: Tanner Bakken of Fort Atkinson, Applied Mathematics and Computer Science, Bruce Family Scholarship; Dr. Nasser Hadidi, Applied Math and Computer Science Endowed Scholarship.
Joseph Matzelle of Lake Mills, Computer Science, Charles and Carolyn Blain Mowbray Endowed Scholarship.
The students received the awards during a scholarship reception on campus Thursday, Sept. 12. Many of the scholarship donors and members of the board attended to present the awards to the recipients.
Established in 1963, the scholarship program has helped more than 10,068 students receive a college education. Through the financial support of alumni, parents, faculty and staff, and friends of the university, the program has awarded more than $13.9 million over the years.
