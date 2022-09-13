The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music announced the first concerts of the semester. José Valentino will be the first guest artist on Sept. 15. at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 is the start of the Music Mosaics series for the fall with a faculty showcase.

Ticket prices are $14 for the general public, $12 for ages over 65, $7 for ages under 18 and free for UW-Whitewater students. All proceeds from the Music Mosaics series goes directly towards scholarships for Department of Music students.

