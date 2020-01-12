WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s basketball team made more free throws and grabbed almost twice as many rebounds as the visiting UW-River Falls Falcons, but it wasn’t enough.
The Falcons made 47.6 percent of their 21 3-point attempts and built a 14-point halftime advantage before holding on for a 75-70 victory over UW-Whitewater in a WIAC game at Kachel Gymnasium in Whitewater on Saturday.
The game was scheduled for 5 p.m., but was moved up to 1 p.m. due to the forecasted inclement weather.
Jack Stensgard and Noah Hanson each made four 3-pointers for UW-River Falls. Stensgard didn’t miss one attempt and Hanson had nine attempts. Stensgard finished with 19 points and Hanson scored 14.
The Falcons (8-6, 1-2 WIAC) had a balanced offensive attack with five players scoring at least nine points. Equan Ards scored 29 points and had 19 rebounds for the Warhawks (5-9, 0-3).
Guard Bailey Kale had 13 points and three assists. Freshman Trevon Chislom scored nine points and had six rebounds.
UW-Whitewater trailed by 15 points at one point in the second half when Kale and Ards combined for a 7-0 run to make the score 60-52. Stensgard made a layup to stop the run and the Warhawks scored the next five points to trim the deficit to 62-57 with 5 minutes, 42 seconds to play.
Ards made a layup over three minutes later to pull the Warhawks within two points but back-to-back 3-pointers by Stensgard and Hanson put the game out of reach for good.
UW-Whitewater will continue its season Wednesday at 7 p.m. against UW-La Crosse at Kachel Gymnasium in the Williams Center. The theme for the evening is Koshkonong Mounds Night.
UW-RIVER FALLS 75, UW-WHITEWATER 70
Falcons 42 33 — 75
Warhawks 28 42 — 70
UW-River Falls (fg ftm-fta pts) — Stensgard 6 3-6 19, Hanson 4 2-2 14, Keller 4 4-6 13, Jackson 3 3-5 9, Werdin 2 0-0 5, Ingersoll 4 1-1 9, Reeck 1 0-0 2, Ohde 1 0-0 2, Phillips 1 0-0 2. Totals — 26 13-20 75.
UW-Whitewater — Ards 10 7-10 29, Kale 5 1-2 13, Brahm 2 6-6 10, Jensen 2 0-0 4, Gates 0 1-2 1, Chislom 3 3-4 9, Burks II 1 0-0 2, Martinez 1 0-0 2. Totals — 24 18-26 70.
3-pointers — UW-RF (Stensgard 4, Hanson 4, Keller, Werdin) 10, UW-W (Kale 2, Ards 2) 4. Total fouls — UW-RF 18, UW-W 19.
