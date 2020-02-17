WHITEWATER — Cam Kuepers, a former Lakeside Lutheran athlete, hit a tie-breaking jump shot with 30 seconds remaining for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to earn a 49-47 victory over the host UW-Whitewater Warhawks on Saturday.
UW-Whitewater missed a shot at the buzzer as UW-Eau Claire held on.
Spencer Page scored a game-high 15 points for the Blugolds; Kuepers and Luke Reader added 10 points apiece.
UW-Whitewater built a 29-23 lead at halftime before giving up a 10-0 run to start the second half.
UW-Whitewater opened the game by scoring 11 of the first 13 points.
The Warhawks held Cole Rabedeaux, the Blugolds’ leading scorer, to a modest five points. But he contributed in other areas with a team-high 11 rebounds and three assists.
Breonte Hunt scored 11 points to lead UW-Whitewater.
UW-Whitewater has played six consecutive games decided by one possession. The Warhawks are 1-5 in those contests.
UW-EAU CLAIRE 49, UW-WHITEWATER 47
UW-Eau Claire 23 26 — 49
UW-Whitewater 29 18 — 47
UW-Eau Claire (fg ftm-fta pts) — Page 5 2-2 15, Kuepers 5 0-0 10, Rabedeaux 1 3-5 5, Wacholz 2 0-0 4, Brooks 1 0-0 3, Reader 4 1-2 10, Voigt 1 0-0 2. Totals — 19 6-9 49.
UW-Whitewater — Hunt 4 1-4 11, Conaghan 3 0-0 7, Ards 2 1-2 5, Gates 2 0-0 5, Jensen 1 0-0 2, Chislom 4 2-4 10, Martinez 2 3-3 7. Totals — 18 7-13 47.
3-point goals — UWEC (Page 3, Brooks, Reader) 5; UWW (Hunt 2, Conaghan, Gates) 4. Rebounds — UWEC 36, UWW 38. Total fouls — UWEC 15, UWW 13.
