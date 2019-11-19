WHITEWATER — Trent Jones’ basket with 26 seconds left stood up, and Ripon College edged host UW-Whitewater 71-70 in a non-conference NCAA men’s basketball game Tuesday night at Williams Center.
The Warhawks (2-2) took their first lead of the second half with 1:05 to play on junior forward Equan Ards’ 3-pointer.
Jones put the Red Hawks (2-1) back on top. Trevon Chislom’s jumper with two seconds left failed to fall for the Warhawks.
Ards led all scorers with 28 points. He made 12 of 17 shots, and added three steals and two rebounds. Sophomore guard Paul Kingsley came off the bench to sink four 3-pointers to finish with 12.
Chislom, a freshman forward from McFarland, contributed 10 points and three rebounds.
The Warhawks host Monmouth (Ill.) Friday at 8 p.m. at Kachel Gymnasium.
