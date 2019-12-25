Senior linebacker Matt Anderson was named the Elite 90 winner for the NCAA in Division III on Thursday, just one day before the Warhawks fell in the national championship game to North Central (Ill.), 41-14. It was the 10th Stagg Bowl appearance in program history.
Anderson, a biology major, carries a 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
The Elite 90 award is presented to the athlete with the highest GPA competing at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s 90 championships.
Anderson is the first Elite 90 winner for the Warhawks since 2011, when Jared Kiesow took home the honors for the second time of his career.
After the loss in Shenandoah, Texas, the Warhawks moved the No. 2 in the season-ending rankings released by d3football.com and the AFCA Division III Coaches Poll.
Junior offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz was a first-team All-American selection from the Associated Press.
Meinerz, junior defensive lineman Mackenzie Balanganyi and junior defensive back Mark McGrath were second-team All-American selections by d3football.com. Junior linebacker Kaleb Kaminski was an honorable mention selection by d3football.com.
Communications
Assistant Athletic Director for Strategic Communications Chris Lindeke was named the Division III recipient of the Excellence in Communications Award by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Lindeke was honored for his coverage and support of the UW-Whitewater cross country program this fall.
The USTFCCCA handed out four total Excellence in Communications awards, one each for Division I, Division II, Division III and NAIA.
Men’s basketball
Janesville Craig graduate Riley Jensen hit a game-winning shot as time expired, and the Warhawks picked up a 95-94 quadruple-overtime victory on the road against Beloit College last Wednesday.
Fort Atkinson graduate Tristan Shoup had 33 points, four rebounds and two steals in a game-high 56 minutes of action for the Buccaneers.
The Warhawks will travel to Naples, Florida for games on Sunday and Monday against Hamline (Minn.) and Amherst (Mass.).
Women’s basketball
Junior guard Rebekah Schumacher made a layup with three seconds remaining as the Warhawks earned a 53-52 victory over Concordia last Thursday in the first game of the Hoop N Surf Classic in Honolulu.
No. 19 UW-W finished off the trip with a 66-41 win over Spalding (Ky.) on Friday.
Against Concordia, Becky Raeder led the team with 14 points, and freshman Aleah Grundahl, from DeForest, added nine.
Grundahl finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the second game of the tournament, and Veronica Kieres finished with nine points.
The Warhawks return to Wisconsin to face St. Mary’s (Minn.) and St. Thomas (Minn.) on Sunday and Monday at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Baseball
UW-W was ranked 15th in the country by Collegiate Baseball in the 2020 Preseason Division III Poll released Monday.
Last year’s team finished with a 35-12 record while sweeping the WIAC regular-season and tournament titles. The top returners from the 2019 team include senior outfielder Noah Jensen (.394 average), junior shortstop Nick Santoro (.379 average), junior pitcher Matt O’Sullivan (2.07 ERA) and junior pitcher Westin Muir (2.87 ERA).
Coach John Vodenlich begins his 17th season at the helm, leading the Warhawks to two national titles, 12 WIAC championships and 14 national tournament appearances.
The team’s season begins Feb. 15 against Anderson (Ind.) and Spalding (Ky.) in Louisville.
