The 18th-ranked University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women’s bowling team placed 11th at the Northeast Invitational over three days last weekend in Limerick, Pa.
The Warhawks earned a 4-1 victory over No. 14 Delaware State in the 11th-place match at the 26-team tournament.
UW-W went 6-7 over the course of the weekend, including a five-game loss to No. 17 Fairleigh Dickinson and a six-game loss to No. 21 Adelphi on Sunday prior to ending the tournament with a victory.
The Warhawks are back in action Friday through Sunday at the Columbia 300 Saints Invitational in Chesterfield, Mo.
Wrestling
The Warhawks won five of the 10 matches but dropped a 25-20 home dual to UW-La Crosse last Thursday.
Devin Tortorice won via technical fall, while Mike Tortorice, Hazen Rice and Jaritt Shinhoster each secured major decisions.
Shinhoster also earned d3wrestle.com’s Athlete of the Week.
UW-W won five of the first seven matches on the night before losing the final three matches of the night, including two by pin.
The 13th-ranked Warhawks then closed out their home schedule with a 27-12 victory over Eau Claire on Tuesday.
Mike Tortorice and Shinhoster each pinned their opponents, while the remaining matches were decision victories for UW-W.
The Warhawks will travel to UW-Stevens Point for a dual Thursday at 7 p.m.
Swim and dive
The Warhawks’ women’s team won a double dual over Lake Forest (Ill.) and Lawrence University on Saturday in Lake Forest, Illinois, while the men’s team split the duals by defeating Lawrence.
The women beat Lawrence, 159-62, and Lake Forest, 135.5-100.5.
Leanne Stigler won both the 200-meter individual medley (2 minutes, 31.44 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:19.87).
Fort Atkinson graduate Bailey Weston touched the wall first in the 100 free in 1:02.88.
The men’s team was paced by Joe Wenszell winning the 200 IM (2:15.17) and Sun Prairie graduate Tyler Popke finishing first in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.40). The Warhawks also won the 200 medley relay (1:52.33) and the 400 free relay (3:43.75).
UW-W gets back in the pool for a WIAC dual on Saturday at home against UW-Eau Claire at 1 p.m.
Baseball
The Warhawks were ranked 17th in the d3baseball.com/National Collegiate Baseball Writers of America’s preseason poll released Tuesday.
UW-W got two first-place votes and a total of 205 points after posting a 35-12 record last season en route to winning both the WIAC regular-season and tournament titles.
The Warhawks will start their season on Feb. 15-16 with three games in Louisville, Ky.
Report compiled by Chris Caporale
