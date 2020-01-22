WHITEWATER — Johanna Taylor grabbed an offensive rebound and put the ball back up for a bucket to open the fourth quarter and give the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater a five-point lead.
Though the game remained competitive, the advantage the Warhawks had with 6-foot-2 Taylor, 6-foot Aleah Grundahl and 6-foot-1 Courtney Oomens against the visiting UW-Platteville front-court was clearly insurmountable.
Veronica Kieres scored six of her nine points for the sixth-ranked Warhawks during a 10-0 run in the third quarter to erase a 10-point deficit and UW-Whitewater left visiting UW-Platteville in its shadow from there earning a 67-52 victory in WIAC women’s basketball Wednesday.
“We knew they were going to come out strong against us,” Kieres said. “We’re one of the top teams that they wanted to beat this year. With us being down (at halftime), we knew we had to come out strong and play our stuff.”
It was the 14th consecutive victory for UW-Whitewater.
Kieres’ third basket during the run tied the game at 35-35 with 4 minutes, 56 seconds to play in the third quarter.
The UW-Whitewater size advantage was best displayed when Taylor and Grundahl each would post up — one on the elbow and the other on the block — and either wait for the entry pass from one of the guards, or prepare to set a screen for the guards to curl around.
Grundahl suffered from foul trouble in the first half, which led head coach Keri Carollo to trust her reserves to keep the game manageable until the freshman post could return in the second half.
“She has an amazing IQ offensively and defensively, we’re already down one post because she (Abby Belschner) hurt her ankle and then with Aleah being down early, that changed things for us,” Carollo said. “I was just trying to get through that first half without her down one or up one, but we were down five; it just changes things when she’s not on the floor because she is so smart.”
Taylor, who blocked seven shots, finished with a team-high 14 points, Grundahl had 11 and Oomens scored eight points for the Warhawks (16-1, 6-0 WIAC) against the Pioneers (9-8, 1-5).
Much of the productivity in the post revolves around Grundahl’s court awareness both with the ball and without the ball.
“Ever since October when we started playing, we know each other and how we want to move with each other,” Taylor said. “I love playing with her, she’s a great offensive player, so it’s great to play with her.
“Her IQ for basketball is so high, so it’s easy to know where she’s going to move, where she’s going to cut, how she’s going to cut. It’s easy to play with her.”
The Pioneers built their initial lead in the second quarter when they outscored UW-Whitewater, 16-8. The difference in the quarter was two 3-pointers on consecutive possessions by the Pioneers in front of the UW-Whitewater bench by Aspyn Stewart.
“We knew they set a lot of flare screens, so we practiced that a lot this week,” Kieres said. “We knew that was what their offense consisted of and that they had a lot of 3-point shooters. I felt like with us cheating to the flare and that they were going to skip pass it to that flare, that helped us a lot.”
UW-Platteville finished the game making only 3 of their 11 3-point attempts.
“I think we did a much better job defending the dribble (after giving up the early 3-pointers),” Carollo said. “We had to help a lot because we weren’t defending the dribble very well, which led to us having to rotate a lot and when a guard sinks on a rotation it leaves people wide open (to shoot 3-pointers). We had to defend the dribble better.”
UW WHITEWATER 67, UW-PLATTEVILLE 52
Pioneers 12 16 12 12 — 52
Warhawks 15 8 20 24 — 67
UW-Platteville (fg ftm-fta pts) — Domask 3 5-8 12, Heckert 2 0-4 4, Horstman 7 5-7 19, Emendorfer 0 1-4 1, Stewart 3 2-2 10, Clemons 0 2-2 2, Asche 1 0-0 2. Totals — 17 15-29 52.
UW-Whitewater — Raeder 3 6-7 12, Schumacher 1 0-0 3, Kieres 4 1-2 9, Grundahl 5 1-2 11, Taylor 6 2-2 14, Corcoran 0 2-2 2, Simmons 1 0-0 2, Sto. Domingo 1 4-5 6, Oomens 3 2-2 8. Totals — 24 18-22 67.
3-pointers — UWP (Domask, Stewart 2) 3; UWW (Schumacher) 1. Rebounds — UWP 42, UWW 37. Total fouls — UWP 21, UWW 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.