RIVER FALLS — Zero points.
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater forced 10 turnovers in the third quarter as UW-River Falls missed 12 shots to go scoreless and effectively ensure that the Warhawks would earn a 73-41 victory over the host Falcons in a WIAC women’s basketball game on Saturday.
After three quarters, the Warhawks had a 53-17 lead. UW-River Falls scored 18 seconds into the fourth quarter to halt a 33-0 UW-Whitewater run that lasted 15 minutes, 36 seconds.
The Warhawks scored 12 points in the first quarter before UW-River Falls got on the board.
Aleah Grundahl scored eight of her game-high 14 points in the second quarter as the Warhawks outscored UW-River Falls, 12-5, to take a 30-17 advantage into the break.
Sophomore guard Veronica Kieres scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Senior guard Becky Raeder and junior guard Rebekah Schumacher, a former Whitewater High School athlete, each added 10 points.
The 10th-ranked Warhawks (13-1, 3-0 WIAC) will host 9th-ranked UW-La Crosse on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
UW-WHITEWATER 73, UW-RIVER FALLS 41
Warhawks 18 12 23 20 — 73
Falcons 12 5 0 24 — 41
UW-Whitewater (fg ftm-fta pts) — Grundahl 7 0-0 14, Kieres 5 2-2 12, Raeder 4 2-2 10, Schumacher 4 2-2 10, Taylor 2 1-2 5, Belschner 2 0-0 4, Oomens 2 0-0 4, Green 1 0-0 3, Baumgartner 1 1-2 3, Sto. Domingo 1 0-0 2, Simmons 0 2-2 2, Corcoran 1 0-0 2, Czarnecki 1 0-0 2. Totals — 31 10-12 73.
UW-River Falls — Heinrichs 2 2-2 7, Hein 2 1-1 7, Koop 2 1-1 5, Pearson 1 2-2 4, Zeman 1 0-0 2, Frederick 2 0-0 5, McCosh 1 2-2 4, DeSouza 1 0-0 3, Wardynski 1 0-1 2, Wozniak 1 0-0 2. Totals — 14 8-9 41.
3-point goals — UW-W (Green) 1, UW-RF (Heinrichs, Hein 2, Frederick, DeSouza) 5. Total fouls — UW-W 12, UW-RF 16.
