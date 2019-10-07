WHITEWATER — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Continuing Education announces fall events for youth and adults. Dates and descriptions for select events on the Whitewater and Rock County campuses are as follows:
Bringing Pollinators Home:
Five Ways You Can Help
Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 to 11 a.m.
Whitewater campus
In this interactive workshop, students will learn more about what exactly pollination is and the ecological, agricultural and economic impacts around pollinator decline and explore ways they can help at their home.
Super Science Saturday
Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rock County campus
A fair-style, hands-on, open house event featuring science activities and exhibits that highlight the wonders of our scientific world. All ages are welcome to attend, and learn about youth science and STEM programs.
Seeking Light in the Darkness
Friday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m. to noon
Rock County campus
All who have experienced a suicide loss, and anyone who wants to bring awareness to suicide prevention are invited to attend this educational program and healing gathering of support. You are not alone.
Painting Experimentation:
Watercolor and Acrylic
Saturday, Nov. 23, 1 to 4 p.m.
Rock County campus
Kelly Hausknecht is back in this hands-on painting class that will have students experimenting with a variety of painting techniques and achieving interesting results.
Information on dates, fees, age levels, and additional programs for youth and families, adults and professionals can be found at the website: https://www.uww.edu/ce/workshops.
Register online. Space is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.