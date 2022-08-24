MADISON — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, the defending conference champion and winner of 13 of the last 16 titles, has been picked to capture the 2022 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) football championship, according to a preseason poll conducted by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
The Warhawks, ranked fourth nationally in NCAA Division III preseason polls conducted by D3football.com, Lindy’s Sports and College Football America, have won 38 conference titles.
UW-La Crosse is slotted for second in the WIAC predictions and enters the season ranked No. 10 by Lindy’s Sports, No. 12 by D3football.com and No. 14 by College Football America. The Eagles own 33 first-place conference trophies.
UW-River Falls, pegged for third in the conference race, represented the WIAC in the inaugural Culver’s Isthmus Bowl a season ago and registered a 48-27 triumph over Washington University-St. Louis (Mo.). The Falcons are ranked No. 16 by Lindy’s Sports and No. 18 by D3football.com.
UW-Oshkosh begins the 2022 season ranked No. 19 by D3football.com, No. 22 by Lindy’s Sports and No. 25 by College Football America. The Titans are picked for fourth in the league standings.
The remaining order in the conference predictions features: UW-Platteville; UW-Stout; UW-Eau Claire; and UW-Stevens Point.
The 2022 campaign welcomes three new head coaches into the conference with Peter Jennings at UW-Oshkosh, Ryan Munz at UW-Platteville and Luke Venne at UW-Stevens Point. Jennings was most recently the offensive coordinator at UW-Whitewater from 2018-21, while Munz completed his 15th season as UW-Platteville’s offensive coordinator and fifth season as associate head coach in 2021. Venne spent the last 14 years as a full-time assistant coach at UW-Oshkosh and the last six as offensive coordinator.
The 2022 season is set to kick-off Sept. 1 when UW-Platteville travels to Michigan Tech University. The conference slate will commence Oct. 1.
The WIAC will be represented in the Culver’s Isthmus Bowl for the second consecutive season against an opponent from the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin – the highest-placing team in each conference’s standings that isn’t selected for the NCAA Division III Championship. This year’s event will be held at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium in Sun Prairie, Wis., on Nov. 19.
2022 Preseason Predictions--Voted on by WIAC Head Coaches and Sports Information Directors
2021 Record
1. UW-Whitewater (13-1 overall, 7-0 WIAC
2. UW-La Crosse (9-3, 6-1)
3. UW-River Falls (9-2, 5-2)
4. UW-Oshkosh (6-3, 4-3)
5. UW-Platteville (4-6, 3-4)
6. UW-Stout (5-5, 2-5)
7. UW-Eau Claire (3-7, 1-6)
8. UW-Stevens Point (2-8, 0-7)
TEAM CAPSULE
UW-Whitewater
Head Coach: Kevin Bullis; 7th season at UWW; 69-10
Letterwinners Returning/Lost on Offense: 42/12
Letterwinners Returning/Lost on Defense: 43/6
Letterwinners Returning/Lost at Kicker: 1/2
Starters Returning/Lost on Offense: 2/9
Starters Returning/Lost on Defense: 7/4
Starters Returning/Lost at Kicker: 0/2
Returning All-WIAC: Reed Farrington, So., DL (2021-Honorable); Kyle Gallagher, Sr., DL (2021-First); Egon Hein, Jr., DB (2021-First); Tyler Holte, Sr., WR (2021-Honorable); Dain Hudson, Sr., KR/PR (2021-Second); Kyle Koelblinger, So., DB (2021-Second/Newcomer of the Year); Ryan Liszka, Sr., LB (2021-First); Shane McGrail, Sr., LB (2021-Second)
