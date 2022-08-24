MADISON — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, the defending conference champion and winner of 13 of the last 16 titles, has been picked to capture the 2022 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) football championship, according to a preseason poll conducted by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

The Warhawks, ranked fourth nationally in NCAA Division III preseason polls conducted by D3football.com, Lindy’s Sports and College Football America, have won 38 conference titles.

Load comments