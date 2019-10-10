WHITEWATER — The following students are members of the 2019 Homecoming Steering Committee at the Univeristy of Wisconsin-Whitewater: Catherine Hunter of Fort Atkinson, who is studying social work, is serving on the committee as Talent Show Coordinator. Alexis Butry of Whitewater, who is studying media arts and game development, is serving on the committee as Study Night Coordinator.
Homecoming takes place Oct. 6 through 12. The steering committee started planning for this year’s events in the spring semester and decided to embrace the superhero theme “Warhawks Assemble!”
“Students on the Homecoming Steering Committee spend dozens of hours, and for some of them, hundreds of hours, preparing the events to build a sense of involvement, belonging and alumni engagement for our campus community,” said Tom Kind, adviser. “They focus on tradition and respect as the centerpiece of their work. I have the opportunity to support their efforts and they truly show incredible leadership that brings people back to campus to talk about their experiences. No matter where a Warhawk goes in the world, they come back excited to see where we are today.”
Events this year include a Study Night in the University Center and will continue through the week with a Warhawk Spirit Day, talent show, homecoming games, class reunions and athletic events. The annual parade on Main Street and the football game vs UW-Platteville are on Saturday, Oct. 12.
