WHITEWATER — The following local musicians from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will once again perform at one of the most famous entertainment venues in the world — Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Ryan Schultz from Jefferson, who is studying music, plays oboe and English horn in the wind ensemble.
Jimmy King from Whitewater, who is studying music, plays Trombone in the wind ensemble.
The students will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 as part of the 2020 New York Wind Band Festival, an invitation-only event.
The ensemble’s repertoire includes five pieces, which will be dedicated to the host city of New York. Singaporean composer Emily Koh will join the ensemble at Carnegie Hall. Koh is based in Atlanta and her music reimagines everyday experiences by sonically expounding tiny oft-forgotten details.
“I could not be happier,” said Glenn Hayes, professor of music and conductor of the ensemble.
“I want the feeling to last. Look what we’ve done. Look what we can do and what we are capable of. I want it to be an experience of musical excellence,” he said.
UW-Whitewater’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble is one of the most accomplished collegiate bands in the country. Legendary stages and renowned music halls have played host to its performances. In addition to Carnegie Hall, the group has been invited to play at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, England, and has played to thunderous applause and standing ovations at the Chicago Symphony Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.