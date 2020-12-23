Here’s what’s happening Wednesday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:
Drug companies Pfizer and BioNTech have reached a $2 billion deal to supply the U.S. government with an additional 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which they expect to deliver by July 31. Pfizer already has a contract to supply the government with 100 million doses of its vaccine, which requires two doses per patient.
— The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell by 89,000 last week to a still-elevated 803,000. That suggests the job market remains under stress nine months after the coronavirus outbreak sent the U.S. economy into recession and caused millions of layoffs. Before the virus struck, applications typically numbered around 225,000 a week.
