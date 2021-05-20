ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Anyone who gets vaccinated at select state-run vaccination sites in New York next week will receive a lottery scratch ticket with prizes potentially worth millions, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo tries to boost slowing vaccination rates.
The pilot program will offer prizes from $20 up to $5 million and run from Monday, May 24 to Friday, May 28 at 10 state-run sites, Cuomo said Thursday.
“It’s a situation where everyone wins,” Cuomo said at a press conference in Buffalo.
The governor said there’s a one in nine chance of winning a scratch ticket prize in New York.
