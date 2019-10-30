There will be a full slate of veterans programs coming up at the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson in November.
The U.S. Veterans Project programs will honor veterans and provide information to the public about various aspects of the United States military. All programs will begin at 6 p.m. They are free and open to the public.
Friday, Nov. 8 –
Don Nass
Don Nass is a life-long Jefferson resident and veteran of World War II. His parents ran the Home Lumber Company in Jefferson building homes and delivering ice. Nass graduated in 1943 from Jefferson High School and enlisted in the Army Air Corps.
He served as the top gunner, called the CFC (Central Fire Control), in a B29 Superfortress stationed on Guam in Marianna Islands. Their mission was to bomb Japan.
Following the war, Nass ran his parent’s lumberyard business and then eventually went into financial services. His bomber group was featured in the 1995 PBS documentary “Bomber Boys” narrated by Ernst Hemingway’s son Jack, a World War II veteran himself.
Tuesday, Nov. 12 – Col. Wendy Goyette, USMC
Col. Goyett will discuss the 100-year history of the Women’s Marine Corps.
Wednesday, Nov. 13 – Lt. Phillip Gurthler USCG
Lt. Gurthler will discuss the role of the Coast Guard in the U.S. Military, its past, present and future.
Nov. 14 – One Step Beyond: Outer Space, Scott Carmichael, USN Retired and author of the book “Moon Men Return: USS Hornet and the Recovery of the Apollo 11 Astronauts” will discuss the role of the U.S. Military in early space exploration.
Friday, Nov.15 – A Day With Honor Flight
Kent Rice and Howard Hadlui will describe the experience of Honor Flight, an organization that takes U.S. Veterans of World War II and Korea to visit war memorials in Washington D.C.
