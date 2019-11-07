JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek American Legion will be hosting its Veterans Day dinner Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Legion hall. All reservations should be in by now.
Social hour begins at 5 p.m. Dinner at 6 p.m. There will be a brief history about Veterans Day, introduction of post officers, members and special guests. Awards also will be given out. Raffle prizes will be awarded at the end of the night. Everyone should check in at the front door to get their raffle tickets and beverage ticket.
