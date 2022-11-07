It is a behind-the-scenes endeavor that most members of the public never realize has been taking place for decades, but many area veterans take seriously their missions to educate the public on U.S. flag etiquette and how to properly treat — and eventually destroy — the Stars and Stripes.
In talking with veterans of varying ages from Fort Atkinson north to Juneau, the Daily Union learned of the staunch dedication these protectors of the symbol of the United States have for the U.S. flag. Most said they have been concerned as they travel around local cities, the state and country, when they see flags flying in the dark or rain. They said flags should not be displayed when they are soiled or faded and they should never fly in tatters off any flag pole.
To help the public learn more about how to treat the flag, some veterans stop at businesses or homes when they see a tattered flag being displayed. Some take time to collect flags that members of the public thoughtfully place in flag drop boxes, or deposit at participating local businesses. Some take part in flag retirement/disposal ceremonies at Veterans of Foreign Wars facilities, in which flags are respectfully and ceremonially incinerated.
Among area veterans who dedicate a portion of their lives to making sure U.S. flags are treated properly are Ben Bowman, Gary Stueber and Julie Muhle.
Bowman is part of Fort Atkinson's VFW Post 1879. At age 43, he is a U.S. Army National Guard veteran who served in Iraq from 2006 to 2007.
Bowman said his VFW post on Blackhawk Island Road has retired more than 16,746 flags since 1990 alone. Of these, 90% were U.S. flags. His VFW also disposes of Navy and Army flags, among others.
Bowman said he believes strongly in the necessity of properly disposing of U.S. flags.
"It's a symbol that belongs to the people," he said of Old Glory. "It unites all Americans, because it's something we can all rally around. To veterans, it's a sacred thing. That flag belongs to every American and to dishonor it is a big thing."
Bowman said it is his belief that many people who treat the flag inappropriately are simply ignorant about flag etiquette. He said the proper ways to treat the flag are not being taught in most schools.
"Most kids couldn't even recite the Pledge of Allegiance," he said, adding that he believes the flag has become "politicized" in recent years, but, "even the government can't take it away."
Gary Stueber of Cottage Grove returns frequently to his hometown of Watertown to work with his Bartelme-Schwefel Detachment 349. He is a member of the Marine Corps League Watertown, where he has been commandant for more than 25 years. He has been an American Legion Member for 38 years.
"I was born and raised in Watertown and attended St. John's Lutheran, where I raised and lowered the flag at a young age," Stueber said. "Anyone who has had a family member who is a veteran would understand the solemn presentation of the flag at a funeral service. It means respect. The fact that they served their country gives them the entitlement to a flag-draped coffin. This is small in some minds, big in others."
Stueber said that, for military personnel, flag etiquette is taught while they are serving and continues in veterans organizations after service concludes.
"In today's internet age, all one has to do is search 'flag etiquette' to get some basics. I am a member of a group that alerts and informs," Stueber said, adding his detachment has a drop-off box for unserviceable flags and takes in 350 to 400 pounds of them each year.
Stueber called the people of Watertown "very respectful" when it comes to their willingness to use flag drop boxes and other deposit points in the community.
"Someone even deposited a few 3-inch, tattered, red and white stripes in a small Ziploc bag," he said. "I carry this in my meeting briefcase and use it to explain the meaning of respect to members at meetings. Someone cared so much for what was left and wanted the proper retirement of the remaining colors."
Stueber encouraged people to help others realize and understand flag etiquette.
"We want people to please take time to research flag etiquette — the do's and don'ts," Stueber said. "Maybe a friend or neighbor needs some guidance or education on the proper display of the colors. One thing that I commonly see is improper display. The (U.S. Flag) is always on the left with the branch service on the right."
The VFW's national website has a section devoted to how the flag should be treated and displayed, and many people would be amazed at the number of details that concern these matters.
According to the VFW, there has been considerable debate over the centuries about whom actually designed the U.S. flag. The popular notion has been that it was Betsy Ross, but this has been corrected.
“Recent historic research indicates Francis Hopkinson, a consultant to the Second Continental Congress, is responsible for designing the original Stars and Stripes," the VFW website stated.
The VFW's flag etiquette stated that, when another flag, such as a state flag or flag of a sports team, is on the same staff as the U.S. flag, the U.S. flag flies above any other. When flags are grouped, the U.S. flag goes to its own right.
The VFW said that, on special days, the flag may be flown at half staff. On Memorial Day, it is flown at half staff until noon, then raised.
The VFW said that there are many special rules for the flag that many area veterans said they see violated frequently by business and members of the public. These include that the flag should never touch the ground. It should not be flown upside down unless there is an emergency. It should not be flown in the rain and its illumination guidelines include that it may be displayed from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flagstaffs in the open.
"However," the VFW said, "when a patriotic effect is desired, the flag may be displayed 24 hours a day, if properly illuminated during the hours of darkness."
Wisconsin American Legion Commander and Juneau American Legion Commander Julie Muhle said it is important to follow the rules of flag etiquette, saying that, without guidance, the flag could easily be disrespected, either intentionally or unintentionally.
She said the American Legion and other veteran organizations have programs to help businesses maintain their flags.
"Our members have been known to reach out to businesses that have damaged flags," Muhle said. "This, again, is a lack of knowledge about flag etiquette. I think most veterans get upset when the flag, which is our symbol of freedom, gets mistreated."
Her Legion post performs flag disposals once a year.
"Everyone — adults and children — should know the rules for flag etiquette," Muhle said. "There would be so many misunderstandings avoided if they did understand them. Children, especially, should learn about the flag and what it represents. This is the next generation that will be protecting our freedoms and if they don't understand why the rules are in place and how they came to be, they won't understand why it is so important to continue with the traditions."
