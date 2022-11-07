It is a behind-the-scenes endeavor that most members of the public never realize has been taking place for decades, but many area veterans take seriously their missions to educate the public on U.S. flag etiquette and how to properly treat — and eventually destroy — the Stars and Stripes.

In talking with veterans of varying ages from Fort Atkinson north to Juneau, the Daily Union learned of the staunch dedication these protectors of the symbol of the United States have for the U.S. flag. Most said they have been concerned as they travel around local cities, the state and country, when they see flags flying in the dark or rain. They said flags should not be displayed when they are soiled or faded and they should never fly in tatters off any flag pole.

