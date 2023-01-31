Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal car wreck on Wednesday as the treasurer for the Village of Cambridge.

Christin “Chrissie” Quantrell Brynwood, 50, of Fort Atkinson, died after the car she was driving struck an oncoming truck on State Highway 12 in the Town of Jefferson, said Jefferson County Medical Examiner Nichol Tesch. Brynwood’s death was five days short of her 51st birthday, according to her online obituary.

