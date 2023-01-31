Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal car wreck on Wednesday as the treasurer for the Village of Cambridge.
Christin “Chrissie” Quantrell Brynwood, 50, of Fort Atkinson, died after the car she was driving struck an oncoming truck on State Highway 12 in the Town of Jefferson, said Jefferson County Medical Examiner Nichol Tesch. Brynwood’s death was five days short of her 51st birthday, according to her online obituary.
Brynwood’s sedan was traveling west along Highway 12 toward the Village of Cambridge shortly before 7:40 a.m., according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department press release. Brynwood lost control of her sedan and crossed into the oncoming eastbound lanes. The sedan struck an oncoming straight-line truck, according to the release.
A thin layer of dense, wet snow covered local roads that morning. Sheriff’s deputies had said they believed weather played a role in the crash.
Brynwood sustained critical injuries and died at an unidentified local hospital, according to the release.
Cambridge Village Board President Mark McNally remembered Brynwood as an energetic, friendly presence in the office and community. McNally and other trustees worked closely with Brynwood to manage the village’s finances.
“Everybody that worked with her, that had business with the village, enjoyed being around Chrissie,” he said.
Brynwood’s death leaves the village considering how to find a replacement treasurer, McNally said.
“We’ll be in the process of evaluating that position and looking at our existing staff and taking it from there,” he said.
Brynwood had worked at the office for at least a year, McNally said.
Brynwood was born Jan. 30, 1972 in San Diego, Calif., according to her obituary.
“She is survived by her husband, Torry of Fort Atkinson; daughters, Callie and Shelby Brynwood of Fort Atkinson; father, Charles Quantrell of San Diego; brothers, Dan and Nate Quantrell of San Diego; sisters, Julie Quantrell of San Diego and Niessa Eversole of Alabama,” the obituary reads in part. “She was preceded in death by her mother, Christine.”
Callie Brynwood wrote a Facebook post mourning her mother.
