The Dwight Foster Library is offering a Visual Journal Workshop. Sessions are scheduled for Tuesday Oct. 8, 15 and 29, as well as November 5. The sessions run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. You are welcome to attend any or all of the sessions. This workshop will be led by local artist Sally Koehler and is intended for adults and high school students.
Create your own, unique and personal journal. Each week we will introduce new materials and techniques!
For class, you will need a used, hardback book with a strong binding. You are welcome to select a book at no charge from the library book sale area. You can arrive 15 minutes before any of the classes to choose a book for your personal journal. You are also able to bring a book from home. Please note that we will be tearing out, painting, and gluing pages from these books.
Everything you need will be supplied for this class, though you may enjoy bringing some of these additional supplies and materials:
· Lyrics to your favorite songs
· Favorite poems or other writings
· Photographs
· Colored Pencils
· Gel Pens
· Markers
· Scrapbooking papers and other paper scraps
· Punches
· Magazines for cutting pictures, words, etc.
Registration is required for these workshops. Please call the library at (920) 563-7790 to register.
Questions? Please stop by the 2nd floor desk to check out a sample journal.
