Cassidy Spies and Rylie Steffes will join four other former Jefferson County athletes in playing volleyball at Viterbo University in La Crosse.
The NAIA school has combed the Rock River valley for former Fort Atkinson athletes Miah Garant and Katie Frohmader, former Lake Mills athlete Rekha Drevlow and Watertown native Maya Roberts.
As far as volleyball is concerned, the reasoning these local athletes have banded together in La Crosse to compete at an elite NAIA level for the V-Hawks is rooted in a shared experience playing for Capital Volleyball Club based in Madison. Five of the V-Hawks from the Jefferson County area — excluding Drevlow — have played at Capital.
For Spies and Steffes, the fact that they played at Capital serves as an indication for Viterbo coach Ryan DeLong that they fit what he’s looking for in potential players.
“We’re all well-conditioned, coachable and understand how they want to play,” Spies said.
Frohmader agreed with the sentiment and described similarities between culture at Capital Volleyball Club and Viterbo.
“Our club focused a lot on team and family and being one big unit,” said Frohmader, who will be a senior next season after earning first-team all-American honors as a junior. “That’s really similar to how we do things at Viterbo too. Our gym atmosphere is really focused on working hard as a unit and putting the team first.”
The V-Hawks finished the 2019 season as the No. 3 team in the nation according to the NAIA Coaches Poll. It was the third year in a row they reached the final four and the third year in a row they fell short of a national title.
“As an outside hitter, I had to improve my vertical to get to that level and will have to improve my all around play to play at that level,” Spies said. “They’re having success, so it’s going to be exciting to be part of that.”
Beyond volleyball, the Viterbo men’s basketball team has former Fort Atkinson athlete Jesse Kutz and former Lakeside Lutheran athlete Jack Monis.
Monis considered UW-Eau Claire and UW-River Falls, but ultimately ended up at Viterbo because of the fact that NAIA schools can offer athletic scholarships.
Beyond the fact that NAIA schools can offer athletic scholarships, Frohmader had an explanation for the appeal to Viterbo over schools closer to home.
“It’s far enough away from home that you’re not going to be right next door,” Frohmader said. “It’s close enough for family to come watch or if you want to go home for a free weekend.
“Obviously being from Fort Atkinson, it’s not like there’s a lot of city or anything like that so (La Crosse) is something new. At the same time, there are a lot of people from our area there, so it’s comforting to know so many people.”
