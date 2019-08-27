NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Missy Elliott, the rapper-singer-songwriter-producer-dancer whose music videos have moved the needle over the last two decades, was honored at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, where Taylor Swift also took center stage with her gay pride anthem, “You Need to Calm Down.”
Elliott earned the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and brought her colorful and eccentric music videos to life, from “Work It” to “Lose Control,” on Monday at the Prudential Center in Newark.
