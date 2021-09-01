Fort Atkinson sophomore Andi Spies spikes home a kill during the second set of the team’s home game against Beaver Dam on Tuesday. The Blackhawks won in straight sets and Spies had a team-leading 15 kills.
Fort Atkinson senior Hope Hagney spikes a return during the team's Badger Conference home match against Beaver Dam on Tuesday. The Blackhawks won in straight sets and Hagney had a team-high three blocks.
Fort Atkinson sophomore Andi Spies spikes home a kill during the second set of the team’s home game against Beaver Dam on Tuesday. The Blackhawks won in straight sets and Spies had a team-leading 15 kills.
Fort Atkinson senior Hope Hagney spikes a return during the team's Badger Conference home match against Beaver Dam on Tuesday. The Blackhawks won in straight sets and Hagney had a team-high three blocks.
Fans packed PremierBank Gymnasium to watch high school volleyball for the first time since 2019.
The home student section, decked out in red, white and blue clad, had plenty to hoot and holler about as Fort Atkinson’s girls volleyball team beat Beaver Dam 25-20, 28-26, 25-17 in a dual match on Tuesday.
Sophomore Andi Spies led the Fort (2-1) offense with 15 kills. Senior Callie Krause registered 21 assists, senior Hope Hagney had three blocks and senior Alex Theriault served four aces, adding a team-high 25 digs.
The Blackhawks play in a quadrangular hosted by Monona Grove on Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.