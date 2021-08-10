Jefferson
Last season’s recap: Jefferson finished 2-6 in Rock Valley play, which was good for seventh place. The Eagles ended their season with a regional loss to Whitewater.
Coach’s resume: Andrea Kubicek enters her first season as head coach of Jefferson.
Top returners: Seniors Aidyn Messmann, Mackenzie Thom and Savannah Serdynski — both part of the Eagles’ state softball team — were key players last season.
“With being a first year coach, I do not know which players will be the best,” Kubicek said. “What I can say is that the girls who are at open gym are willing to work and want to build a strong coach.”
Departing players: Jefferson does not graduate any players from last season’s team.
“Again, the girls I have seen at open gym are determined, focused, and excited for the upcoming season,” Kubicek said.
Season thoughts: “With being a former graduate of JHS, I am excited to see the growth and skill set of players,” Kubicek said. “I am excited to be part of building a program where girls have Eagle pride and will carry it with them in the future.”
Whitewater
Last season’s recap: The Whippets finished 12-1 last season, including a perfect Rock Valley record. Whitewater was moved up to Division 1 for the playoffs, where the Whippets took down Jefferson and Fort Atkinson to earn a regional championship.
Coach’s resume: Kathy Bullis returns for her sixth season with Whitewater.
Top returners: Kindyl Kilar was a second-team all-state selection and a first-team Rock Valley selection for the Whippets. Bullis described Kilar as a powerful six-rotation outside hitter.
“She is one of our primary serve receivers and couldn’t ask for a better leader on and off the court,” Bullis said.
Whitewater also returns libero Caleigh Yang.
“She reads hitters well and is a natural strong defensive player,” Bullis said.
Other key returners include defensive specialist Cali Kopecky and all-around threat Avery Hintz.
Departing players: Whitewater losses setter Cora Linos and standout Emme Bullis — who is now playing setter at Cal Poly.
“Kindly Kilar and Avery Hintz will take over setting duties,” Bullis said.
Other losses include Kiyla Kopecky and Amanda Tovar.
“Kindyl Kilar will continue to be a strong hitter for us, but looking at Avery Hintz to add to our production offensively,” Bullis said.
“The trio of Lexi Juoni, Savanna Hill and Jenna Pope will take over in the middle and RH,” Bullis added.
Season thoughts: “Focused on our process of continuing to develop all aspects of the game as a team,” Bullis said. “This is going to be a fun year because this group has established a hard working culture and has great team chemistry.”
Lakeside Lutheran
Last season’s recap: The Warriors went 12-5 last season and made a run to the state title game where Lakeside finished as runner-ups.
Coach’s resume: Jennifer Krauklis will be in her 10th season in 2021. Krauklis holds a 275-77 record through nine years.
Top returners: Players coming back from the state title run include seniors Ella DeNoyer, Lily Schuetz, Lydia Bilitz, Greta Pingel, juniors Jenna Shadoski, Oliva Bartels and Cheyenne Johnson.
DeNoyer was an all-state honorable mention for the Warriors last season.
“She is strong offensively, leader in blocks for us the last two years,” Krauklis said.
Blitz enters her fourth season as the varsity team’s defensive specialist in 2021. She also is a team captain.
Bartels slots into the Warriors’ main setter spot this season.
“She has strong and consistent hands, knows the game and has the ability to be an offensive threat,” Krauklis said.
Departing players: Lakeside loses five seniors from its state team.
“While we had a solid team last year with experience and leadership, I feel we have solid returners ready to take over each position,” Krauklis said.
Season thoughts: “Our 2020 seniors left a legacy of hard work and resilience, and the 2021 seniors are excited and ready to do whatever it takes to help our current team grow, and to leave a legacy of their own on our program,” Krauklis said. “While we have some learning to do this year, the team is ready to focus on that process and we hope to be competitive again this year.”
Johnson Creek
Last season’s recap: The Bluejays went 10-3 last season, winning the Trailways South. Johnson Creek fell to Waterloo in a regional final to end its season.
Coach’s resume: Kassidy Wright enters her third season as the Bluejays head coach. Wright has helped Johnson Creek to a 31-10 mark.
Top returners: Key returners for Johnson Creek include seniors Lexi Swanson, Isabelle Doherty, Hannah Budig and Denalyn Siewert. Swanson is slotted as the team’s setter, while Doherty and Siewert will be playing up the middle. Budig looks to make her impact on the outside.
Junior defensive specialist Josey Whitehouse also returns to the Bluejay lineup.
Departing players: Johnson Creek graduated four seniors from last season’s team.
“We will be changing our rotation to better fit the new crew coming up,” Wright said. “We also have great potential in our underclassmen so time will tell who battles hard enough to fill the spots we have open.”
Season thoughts: “This is the group that is going to get it done,” Wright said. “They have been working hard for this moment and are determined to leave it all on the court. We are excited to have a full season ahead of us and look forward to what 2021 has in store.”
Palmyra-Eagle
Last season’s recap: The Panthers finished 1-13 overall and 1-3 in Trailways South matches. Palmyra-Eagle lost to Johnson Creek in four sets in regional play to end its season.
Coach’s resume: Scott Hein will be at the helm for the fourth season this year.
Top returners: The Panthers bring back seven returning seniors — including standouts Kyler Koutsky and Molly Nettesheim.
“Kyler has played outside hitter for the last three years, and this year, she has stepped up to potentially also play as one of our setters,” Hein said. “She is extremely versatile and athletic.
“Molly is an extremely hard worker and gives 120 percent during every volley. She will be playing our other outside hitter.”
Departing players: Palmyra-Eagle graduated six seniors from last year’s team.
“We lost two great defensive specialists, however we have Callie School, Adriana Dixon and Stacy Johnson stepping up as liberos and defensive specialists,” Hein said. “We lost a great setter, but I feel Paige Scheel and Kyler Koutsky will step up very well for that position.”
Season thoughts: “I am very happy to be back coaching the varsity team again,” Hein said. “The girls have been working hard this summer and are looking forward to a very competitive season.”
