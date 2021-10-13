LAKE MILLS — Senior Katie Borchert had 25 kills, 14 digs and senior Ava Belling added 11 kills, 11 digs as both players produced double-doubles for Lake Mills in a 27-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14 Capitol North win over visiting Luther Prep on Tuesday.
Senior Sydney Lewellin put up 51 assists for the L-Cats (22-6, 9-0 in conference).
Senior Olivia Karlen added 12 digs and served four aces. Senior Gabby Hack had two blocks and senior Baylei Crenshaw tallied 1.5 blocks. Borchert and Belling each added two aces.
The L-Cats travel to face Columbus tonight.
LAKESIDE 3,
POYNETTE 0
LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball swept visiting Poynette 25-22, 25-12, 25-15 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
Grace Plitzuweit tallied nine kills and Lily Schuetz and Marissa Duddeck added eight kills apiece for the Warriors (26-11, 6-3 Capitol).
Ella DeNoyer and Olivia Bartels contributed three aces each. DeNoyer chipped in four blocks and Jenna Shadoski had two blocks. Bartels produced 25 assists and Cheyenne Johnson notched 15 digs.
“We started off this match a little slow tonight,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “Poynette was digging up a lot of our hits and we were moving slow on defense. Once we got things going, we looked much smoother. I was proud of Grace Plitzuweit for coming in the last two sets and hitting so well she was our kill leader for the match. Her smile and energy on the court is fun to watch.
“Our two freshmen, Aubrey Wilke and Avery Buchta, also saw some more playing time tonight. They have been working so hard in practice, helping our team to improve. Avery had a great serving streak and Aubrey showed versatility in the back row.”
The Warriors host Luther Prep tonight.
BELLEVILLE 3, CAMBRIDGE 0
CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge volleyball team lost to visiting Belleville 25-11, 25-10, 25-13 in a Capitol South game on Monday night.
Audrianne Kieler had three aces and 14 assists for the Blue Jays while Taylor Stenklyft added 10 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.