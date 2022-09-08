LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside Lutheran's volleyball team topped visiting Columbus 25-11, 25-10, 25-20 in a Capitol North match on Thursday.
Grace Plitzuweit led Lakeside offensively with nine kills and Ella Schuetz added eight kills. Olivia Bartels and Marissa Duddeck served four aces apiece. Bartels chipped in 30 assists and Duddeck had a pair of blocks. Jenna Shadoski led the Warriors (10-6, 2-1 Capitol North) with three blocked shots while Cheyenne Johnson dug out 12 shots.
"I felt we played really smooth tonight, especially the first two sets," Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. "We were consistent all the way around with our passing, setting and attacking. Our communication stayed constant and our serving was aggressive.
"I thought our hitters did a good job controlling the net both offensively and defensively. That passion and confidence on the court is just what we need as we head into a competitive weekend at the Kettle Moraine Lutheran tournament, where we will face several top-ranked schools."
EAST TROY 3, JEFFERSON 0
JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson volleyball team lost its Rock Valley Conference opener at home to East Troy 25-15, 25-11, 25-12 on Thursday.
Ashlyn Enke led the Eagles with seven kills, Addison McMahon finished with 24 digs and Jaden Sikora tallied two aces.
Jefferson competes at the Janesville Parker Invitational on Saturday.
