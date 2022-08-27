WHITEWATER -- Lakeside Lutheran's volleyball team opened the season with a second place showing at the UW-Whitewater Warhawk Invitational this weekend.
In Gold Tier 1 play on Saturday, the Warriors earned a 25-23, 25-22 win over Bloomer. Lakeside then lost to eventual champion Union Grove 28-26, 25-14. Lakeside finished 6-2, winning 12 of 17 sets overall, and Marissa Duddeck was named to the all-tournament team.
The Warriors earned straight-set wins in Pool D over Clinton, Kenosha Bradford and Kenosha St. Joseph. Lakeside fell to Union Grove 25-19, 25-11, placing second in the pool to end up in the Gold A bracket, where the team rallied past McFarland 22-25, 25-18, 15-13 and swept Platteville 25-17, 25-15.
WHIPPETS 11TH
Whitewater's volleyball team took 11th at the event, posting a 5-3 record while winning 12 of 18 sets overall.
The Whippets went 1-3 in Pool B play on Friday. Whitewater topped Lodi 27-25, 25-16 before falling in three sets to Shoreland Lutheran and Heritage Christian and losing in two sets to Bloomer, which took third overall.
The Whippets beat Bradford 25-9, 25-20 and topped Merrill 25-20, 25-21 to win the Silver C bracket, earning a spot in Silver Tier 1, where Whitewater topped Monona Grove 25-22, 25-21 and beat Evansville 25-15, 25-20 to win the pool.
Senior Kindyl Kilar, who was named to the nine-player all-tournament team, led Whitewater offensively with 90 kills, adding 18 aces and 64 digs. Senior Jenna Pope registered 14 blocks, sophomore Calli Grosinske totaled 118 assists, senior Cali Kopecky totaled seven aces and senior Caleigh Yang finished with 60 digs.
"I can not say this enough, I am incredibly proud of how this team is coming together, battling for each other, committing to running a faster offense and willing to dig in on defense," Whitewater volleyball coach Mary Kilar said. "They are a true team, working together and battling. To say I am proud of them is an understatement.
"Everything we do this season is about our team. We have far more weapons this year, and the athletes are embracing their potential to contribute to this team. It has been so fun to be part of their growth, and I count myself blessed to be called their coach."
EAGLES, PANTHERS GO 2-6
Jefferson's volleyball team went 2-6 as the event. The Eagles went 0-4 in Pool E action with straight-set losses to Milton, Platteville, New Berlin Eisenhower and a three-set defeat to Kenosha Tremper.
Jefferson then went 2-2 in the Bronze A pool, topping Palmyra-Eagle 25-9, 25-23 and defeating Clinton 28-30, 25-22, 15-4 before a three-set loss to Beloit Memorial and a two-set loss to Lodi.
Palmyra-Eagle also finished 2-6. The Panthers went 0-4 in Pool C action before splitting their two matches in the Bronze A Pool. Palmyra-Eagle beat Clinton and rallied past Beloit Memorial while losing to Jefferson and Lodi.
