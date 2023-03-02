WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater and the Whitewater Unified School District will begin negotiations regarding the Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center, according to a City of Whitewater press release.

The Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center Subcommittee meeting will serve as the initial meeting for WAFC negotiations. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday from 6-8 p.m., in the Community Room at the Whitewater Municipal Building, located at 312 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater.

