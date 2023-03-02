WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater and the Whitewater Unified School District will begin negotiations regarding the Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center, according to a City of Whitewater press release.
The Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center Subcommittee meeting will serve as the initial meeting for WAFC negotiations. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday from 6-8 p.m., in the Community Room at the Whitewater Municipal Building, located at 312 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater.
This is an open public meeting that attendees can join in person or virtually.
For individuals, families, students, seniors, and commuters in Whitewater and beyond, the WAFC provides a recreational fitness environment with a variety of amenities including: fitness center, aquatic center, group classes, locker rooms, and concessions. The WAFC is located adjacent to the WUSD.
“Thank you for your continued support. Since COVID-19 we have focused on rebuilding membership and creating new ways to access our facility,” Parks & Recreation Director Eric Boettcher said. “We are currently in the process of implementing 24/7 access for the fitness center.”
Comparing January 2022 to January 2023, the WAFC increased total membership revenue from $16,789.99 to $24,719.00, day pass revenue from $5,887.07 to $8,963.69, and total active memberships from 1,488 to 2,176. In 2023, the WAFC aims to add another 300 new members and increase revenue by $20,000.00, according to the release.
In 2016, the City of Whitewater Park & Recreation Board took over the operation of the WAFC with the school district. The 2016 agreement has expired. To determine the direction and future operation of the facility, a new agreement will be discussed.
“To continue the operation of the WAFC, the City of Whitewater will be working with the WUSD School Board to outline an operating and lease agreement,”City Manager John Weidl said. “Our goal is to keep the public and membership informed of this process and negotiations. If you would like to get involved or provide a comment, we encourage you to attend the WAFC Subcommittee meeting on Thursday.”
