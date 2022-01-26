Don gruber last year nominated me.
Twin Cities. Twanhassen. Western suburb. Since 1991.
First thing I did was look it up. Didn’t have that institution. Humbled and flattered because of how many high-quality people are in the wall of fame. It’s impressive group of people third reaction it brought back a lot of memories. I know 70 percent of the people. Got me thinking about the folks and fun stories I have of so many of them.
Basketball coach.
What a basketball coach he is. He’s in the WBCA state hall of fame. Tremendous honor. He’s truly one of the leading basketball coaches in the state ever. For him to think about me, take effort to go through the process I was flattered.
What sticks with me is the team celebrations. On the wall most of the items are team accomplishments. The team accomplishments in 1977-1978. We won the basketball conference title. We won the volleyball conference championship in 1977-1978. 1976 golf team went to the state tournament. Remember the team things the most. It’s darn hard to high five yourself. Surrounded by teammates is the celebrations that come back to me.
Don: first impact as a person. Don gruber is about excellence. All-around excellence as a man, coach. He just never looked down his own personal excellence or expectation of teams’ excellence. He is a real leader…looking back we had a 5-point advantage in every game we played because of his coaching and his presence. He had a way of looking at the refs –it’s astounding—as I look at basketball I’ve played. The things he taught and coached, I see high quality teams missing those details. 61. I say I can’t believe they aren’t covering this issue, basic fundamental I learned in high school isn’t getting done. Don gruber’s basketball coaching is like a parent. The older we get, the wiser our parents become. The older I become the wiser he comes as a basketball coach.
UW-W men’s basketball.
Volleyball coach jerry Spaanem he just loved the game. It was enjoyable to play for coach Spannem. Karty Monahan golf coach. He just loved golf. That enthusiasm was infectious.
At that time, we were so fortunate to have excellent coaches and administration. So much of it was consistency and longevity. There were consistent leaders in administration. Don Winneaarksy was athletic director. Coaches were consistent. That helps build programs, not just teams.
Endurance. You just don’t quit. Plenty of times any athlete in any sport in hs you’re tired and it’s difficult, but you don’t quit. So much of life is like that, it’s hard. The endurance and diligence is something that I’ve used throughout my whole life.
This is really about the community of fort Atkinson. Steve Mahoney and booster club. Administration. This tradition is an ongoing tradition now, it’s about celebrating the excellence of fort Atkinson – the entire community. Strikes me as I reflect on it, it’s really about the community. These individuals on the wall are a reflection of the community and it’s excellence. Testament to leaders. Positive testament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.