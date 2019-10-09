Brad Ludwig and Hozai Ceballos scored within 50 seconds of each other early in the second half as the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater earned a 2-0 road victory over Finlandia University in Michigan on Sunday.
UW-Whitewater recorded 38 shots, a season-high, in the contest. Defensively, the Warhawks played three goalkeepers, and none of them recorded a save.
Ludwig was named the American Collegiate Athletic Association’s Offensive Player of the Week.
UW-W traveled to face St. Norbert College on Wednesday before a road game at Wheaton College on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Cross Country
The men’s and women’s teams each placed ninth at Friday’s Blugold Invitational at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax on Friday.
Junior David Fassbender finished the men’s 8-kilometer race in a time of 24 minutes, 52.6 seconds. He topped the 446-runner field and was four seconds off his personal best time.
Junior Conner Hackett (25:45.4) placed 28th for UW-W.
In the women’s race, junior Jessie Braun crossed the finish line in 38th place out of 343 runners in a time of 23:27.7. Fellow junior Sydney Prestifilippo was just six seconds behind in 43rd place.
Both teams will be back in action Saturday at Lawrence University’s Gene Davis Invitational in Appleton.
Women’s volleyball
UW-W overcame a slow start to earn a road victory over UW-Stout, 18-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-20, on Friday to remain perfect in WIAC play.
Ashton Doll (13 kills), Chloe Buescher (10) and Rachel Butterfield (10) led the offensive attack as the 10th-ranked Warhawks had 41 kills to the Blue Devils’ 46. Stout committed 32 hitting errors, however, to UW-W’s 22.
Emma Aske went on a service run to start the second game to push the Warhawks ahead and even the match.
Freshman defensive specialist Morgan Jensen had 23 digs for UW-W and KellyAnn Sotiros led the Warhawks with 18 assists.
UW-W continued conference play Wednesday by hosting Platteville at 7 p.m. The Warhawks will host the UW-Whitewater Dig Panici Classic on Friday and Saturday.
Women’s tennis
Sophomore Molly Rueth won the No. 4 singles draw, and former East Troy athlete MacKenzie Lindow won the No. 5 singles title at the Warhawk Fall Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
The tournament brought in Division I UW-Green Bay and NAIA competition Cardinal Stritch, Roosevelt and St. Francis (Ill.).
UW-W got consolation titles from Paige Nierman, Sabrina Palavra and Elsie Ha in the Nos. 1-3 draws.
In doubles play on Friday, Olivia Kraft and Courtney Day earned an 8-7 (5) victory over Green Bay in the No. 1 draw title match. Ha and Jessica Minkov secured the No. 3 doubles championship with over teammates Katie Toomire and Lindow.
The Warhawks will play two home matches Saturday, starting with WIAC foe UW-Stout at noon and Lake Forest (Ill.) in a non-conference meeting at 3:30 p.m.
