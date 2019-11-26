University of Wisconsin-Whitewater junior David Fassbender placed sixth at Saturday’s NCAA Championships in Louisville, Kentucky, earning the best finish from a male cross country runner in program history.
Fassbender’s time of 24 minutes, 32.7 seconds also was the third-fastest time at an NCAA championship meet in UW-Whitewater history.
“I thought we went out pretty hard at the beginning, and then we settled in, and then we went good from there,” Fassbender said.
Fassbender, who had hoped to finish among the top 10, was nearing his goal with 1,000 meters to go.
“I was comfortable with (the pace) because I was able to have a nice kick at the end,” Fassbender said.
Fassbender placed 21st at the NCAA Championships last season as a sophomore. By earning All-American status in 2018, he became just the second Warhawk to earn All-American honors in the past decade.
“I felt that the experience throughout the year from being in the front helped me push myself to stay up there and not give up when the moment mattered most,” Fassbender said. “I’ve been running with those guys all year long.”
The previous best finish for a men’s runner at the NCAA Championships for UW-W was a seventh-place finish from Jeremy Burks in 2000.
Fassbender placed among the top 10 in all six of his races this season.
In his senior campaign, he hopes to bring the team with him to nationals for the first time in more than a decade.
“It’s going to be a fun experience to see what our team can do now with the group of people we have coming in,” Fassbender said.
Wrestling
The sixth-ranked UW-W had three pins to help secure a 27-16 victory over UW-Platteville last Wednesday to move to 2-0 in WIAC competition.
Seniors Riley Kauzlaric and Devin Torotice, and sophomore Jaritt Shinhoster each won by fall.
Senior Mike Tortorice, ranked No. 1 in the country at 125 pounds, won a 7-4 decision, and senior Chazen Rice had takedowns in the first and third periods to secure a 6-0 victory at 141 pounds.
Mike Tortorice and Rice earned championships in their respective weight classes at Saturday’s Concordia University of Wisconsin Open in Mequon.
Tortorice had a perfect 5-0 record, including two victories against Division II UW-Parkside and a win against 10th-ranked Robbie Precon of North Central.
Shinhoster finished second at 174 pounds, and Devin Tortorice was fourth at 149.
UW-Whitewater will travel to La Crosse for the Candlewood Suites Duals on Dec. 7.
Swim and dive
The men’s and women’s team each lost to UW-Stevens Point in a road dual on Saturday.
The men were topped, 281.5-74.5, and the women’s team fell, 167-137.
Tristan Whiting finished first in the 1,000-yard freestyle in a time of 10 minutes, 25.59 seconds, and Zach Wall won the 500 free in 4:59.32 as the only Warhawks to win individual events.
The Warhawk women earned five individual first-place finishes, and the 200 medley relay team, including Fort Atkinson graduate Bailey Weston, won in 1:54.81.
UW-Whitewater will travel to Lake Forest, Illinois for a triangular on Jan. 18.
