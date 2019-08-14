The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team slots in as the No. 4th ranked team in the D3football.com preseason polls.
The Warhawks put together a 13-1 season last year and made it all the way to the NCAA Division III playoff semi finals.
While the defense only returns three of its 11 starters, the offense brings back a healthy eight.
The fourth-ranked Warhawks also are projected to win the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference according to a poll done by coaches and athletic personnel in the conference.
Whitewater went a perfect 7-0 in WIAC play last year and have collected 11 conference titles in the last 14 years.
The Warhawks’ season kicks off against Dubuque (Iowa) on Sept. 7 at Perkins Stadium in Whitewater.
Volleyball
Jaclyn Krizka and Britany Robinson have been added to the UW-Whitewater volleyball staff for the 2019 season.
Krizka, who was a defensive specialist at Whitewater from 2012-2015, will join as a graduate assistant. Robinson, a three-time All American, who ended her playing career last year, will serve as a student assistant coach.
Krizka, a Roscoe, Illinois native, coached the Hononegah Community High School JV team in 2016.
Robinson, who hails from Menomonee, was UW-Whitewater’s Female Student-Athlete of the Year and a Chancellor’s Scholar-Athlete as a senior.
Whitewater begins its season on Aug. 30 with the UW-Whitewater Invite.
Men’s Soccer
Kyle Clancy will be a graduate assistant coach for the Warhawks for the 2019 season.
Clancy’s playing career in Whitewater spanned from 2014-2018. He helped the Warhawks to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2014 and 2015.
He also was a two-time captain while at Whitewater.
The Warhawks’ 2019 season starts on Sept. 1 against Westminster.
Men’s Basketball
The UW-W basketball team has released its 2019-2020 schedule.
The Warhawks, who went 17-9 last season, open up their season on Nov. 12 at Milwaukee School of Engineering. Whitewater’s first home game will be against Washington-St. Louis on Nov. 15.
Whitewater will open up WIAC play with back-to-back road games against UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stevens Point on Jan. 4 and Jan. 8, respectively.
The Warhawks will host defending national champion UW-Oshkosh Jan. 25.
