ST. PETER, Minn. — Junior Paige Nierman recorded the best finish for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women’s tennis team as she reached the semifinal of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regionals on Sunday at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Nierman earned a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Grinnell’s Sabrina Tang before falling 6-3, 6-1 to the No. 2 seed, Grace Reirman of Bethel (Minn.).
Junior Sabrina Palavra reached the quarterfinals with a 3-0 record before she dropped a 6-4, 6-1 match to UW-La Crosse’s Kimmy Steinert.
Olivia Kraft and Jessica Minkov each advanced to the round of 16 before bowing out.
The Warhawks travel to Stevens Point for a WIAC dual match on Tuesday.
Men’s soccer
The Warhawks remained unbeaten as they played to a draw last Wednesday and picked up two shutout victories over the weekend to set a new school record for an unbeaten streak at 17.
Hozai Ceballos scored less than two minutes into the second half of the 1-1 tie with Millikin. It was the team’s first overtime game of the season, but neither team was able to capitalize on the extra periods.
Trevor Johnson scored on a penalty kick in the sixth minute, Kortu Josiah doubled the lead late in the first half and Yoshihiko Fukushima poured on the third goal in the second half of the Warhawks’ 3-0 victory over the University of Minnesota-Morris on Saturday.
Goalkeeper Duncan Morgan made two saves to preserve the shutout.
On Sunday, a 1-0 victory over St. John’s University pushed UW-W to 10-0-1 on the season and broken the previous unbeaten streak record of 16 set back in 2007.
Henry Raymonds scored his first goal of the season to break the scoreless tie in the 82nd minute.
The Warhawks traveled to Luther College on Wednesday night. They then travel to Platteville on Saturday for a WIAC match and then host Augustana (Ill.) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Women’s golf
UW-Whitewater placed third out of 18 teams at its home UW-Whitewater Fall Classic at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville on Friday and Saturday.
The Warhawks shot a two-day total of 620, which trailed only St. Mary’s (Ind.) with a 609 and Carthage College with a 615.
Senior Kelly Storti shot rounds of 76 and 77 to finish with a 153, which was good for sixth place out of 96 total golfers.
Sophomore Ashton Sinak shot a 154, and senior Ashley Hofmeister added a 157 to each finish among the top 10.
The Warhawks will compete at the UW-Stevens Point Mad Dawg Invite on Saturday and Sunday at Stevens Point Country Club.
Women’s volleyball
The No. 14-ranked Warhawks made quick work of UW-Eau Claire in a WIAC dual last Wednesday, recording a 25-16, 25-14, 25-20 sweep.
Sophomore Emma Aske posted nine kills, while freshman Chloe Buescher added eight for UW-Whitewater.
Maggie Streckert dished out 18 assists, and freshman libero Morgan Jensen led the team with 12 digs.
The Warhawks went on the road to play La Crosse in a dual Wednesday night. They were back in action on Saturday at the Elmhurst Triangular for two matches. UW-Whitewater then will face Edgewood College on the road Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Cross country
The UW-Whitewater men’s cross country team placed second out of five teams at Friday’s UW-Oshkosh Titan Fall Classic, while the women’s team wasn’t far behind in third place at Lake Breeze Golf Course in Winneconne.
Junior David Fassbender won the men’s race in a time of 25 minutes, 45.0 seconds, which was exactly 15 seconds better than the runner-up. Junior Connor Hackett (27:02.9) finished eighth, and freshman Justin Krause (27:04.7) placed 10th.
The men’s team tallied 46 points, which trailed winner Stevens Point (32) by 14.
The women’s team got top-10 finishes from Jessie Braun (24:35.9) and Sydney Prestifilippo (24:50.5). The Warhawks finished with a team score of 74. Stevens Point (28) won the invitational, while Oshkosh (42) came in second.
The Warhawks’ next race will be on Oct. 4 at the UW-Eau Claire Blugold Invitational.
Women’s soccer
The Warhawks bounced back from a loss last Wednesday to earn a draw over the weekend and then a 3-0 victory on Tuesday night at home over Ripon.
UW-Whitewater got second-half goals from Katy Kusswurm and Madisyn Smith after Savannah Curtis gave the team a 1-0 lead in the first half. It was the second shutout victory of the season for the Warhawks.
Kusswurm scored in the 66th minute on Saturday to give UW-Whitewater a draw against Millikin. Nina Yonan made three saves for the Warhawks in the contest.
Last Wednesday, UW-Whitewater fell 2-1 against visiting Carthage. Jenel Karow scored just 49 seconds into the game, but the Warhawks were unable to get any offense over the remaining 89 minutes.
The Lady Reds got a goal in the 22nd minute from Morgan Verbeten and then the game-winner from Erin Otto in the 71st minute.
The Warhawks traveled to Concordia-Wisconsin on Wednesday night for a non-conference game. They then travel to Knox College (Ill.) on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. start.
Football
Junior linebacker Kaleb Kaminski was named a WIAC Kwik Trip Athlete of the Week as he tied a school record with 17 tackles in Saturday’s 28-20 victory over St. Xavier.
He was a big part in the Warhawk defense holding St. Xavier to 3 of 15 on third-down conversions, which included a tackle for loss early in the third quarter to force a field goal.
UW-Whitewater is off this weekend before opening WIAC action on Oct. 5 at home against Eau Claire.
——
Former Daily Union sports editor Chris Caporale compiled this report.
