WHITEWATER — Elli Wahlberg scored in the fourth minute to set the tone, and the Warhawks added two goals in the second half to pull away from UW-La Crosse to win the WIAC Tournament for the fifth time in program history.
Anna Boyd scored twice, and Anna Brodjian recorded the other two goals as UW-W secured a 4-1 victory over the Eagles and an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
The Warhawks learned their fate Monday, and they will travel to St. Paul, Minnesota to take on Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
St. Thomas is the top seed and host for the region. The second-round game would be played on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Sara Klimisch made six saves in the title game to help UW-W sweep the regular season and tournament titles for the fourth time.
The Warhawks got into the championship game with a 3-1 home victory over UW-River Falls in the semifinal on Thursday.
The game got off to a quick start with Wahlberg scoring in the first minute. Savannah Curtis, a Lodi graduate, added two goals — one in the fourth minute and another in the 19th.
The Falcons’ lone goal came from Maggie Koehler in the seventh minute.
The game calmed down from there, and Klimisch stopped four shots as both teams went scoreless for the final 70 minutes.
Women’s volleyball
For the seventh consecutive year, the Warhawks found themselves in the WIAC Tournament championship match.
However, the top-seeded Warhawks dropped a 20-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-19, 15-10 match to UW-Stevens Point on Saturday.
Senior middle Ashton Doll had 15 kills and four blocks, while Milton graduates Rachel Butterfield (13 kills) and Chloe Buescher (11 kills) added to the offensive attack. With the match knotted at 8 in the final set, the Pointers used a timeout and then rallied off four consecutive points to take control.
Freshman libero Morgan Jensen had 31 digs, and freshman setter Maggie Streckert had 32 assists.
UW-W had no problem dispatching No. 5 seed UW-River Falls at home in the semifinal on Thursday, walking away with a 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 sweep of the Falcons.
Doll finished with 10 kills and eight blocks, and Erin McNeil and Buescher each tallied nine kills.
UW-W earned an at-large bid and will play in its 27th NCAA Tournament in the past 28 years. The University of Chicago will host the eight-team regional, but the Warhawks will get underway Friday against Otterbein at 5:30 p.m.
Winners advance to semifinals on Saturday and then the regional championship on Sunday.
Men’s soccer
The Warhawks, after winning the ACAA Tournament title on Nov. 3, had to wait to learn their fate for the NCAA Tournament on Monday.
UW-W earned an independent bid and will travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan for a regional on Friday and Saturday. The Warhawks, who are in their fourth NCAA Tournament in six years and first since 2016, will take on the national runner-up and host Calvin College on Friday at 12 p.m. CST.
Ohio Northern and St. Norbert’s will square off in the other match Friday.
The winners will play on Saturday at 2 p.m. for a chance to advance to the Round of 16.
Women’s bowling
The 10th-ranked Warhawks placed fourth at their 12-team Warhawk Invitational this weekend at Bowl-A-Vard Lanes in Madison.
UW-W posted a 10-3 record over the three days of competition and averaged 181.3 pins per game.
The Warhawks were paced by sophomore Taylor Purgett, who placed second overall out of 84 total bowlers with a 206 average after a 237 in the final individual game Sunday. Junior Peyton Attig finished 12th with a 191.33 average.
UW-W will travel to Kenosha for the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjack Hammer Classic beginning Friday.
Swim and dive
The men’s and women’s teams each picked up victories over UW-Oshkosh in a WIAC road dual meet Saturday.
The men posted a 175-95 win, led by junior Tyler Chatterton’s sweep of the breaststroke events. He won the 100-yard breaststroke in 59.36 seconds and the 200 in 2:14.06. Chatterton also swam on the 400-free and 400-medley relays.
Senior Meredith Gustafson and freshman Maydson Gomez each finished first in two individual events to help the women’s team to a 187-111 victory.
Gustafson topped the field in the 100 butterfly (1:01.62) and 400 IM (4:56.70), while Gomez won both backstroke events. She touched the wall in the 100 in a time of 1:03.22 and the 200 in 2:16.65.
The Warhawks traveled to the Saluki Invitational on Thursday through Saturday in Carbondale, Illinois.
Wrestling
Two forfeits proved to be the difference as the No. 5 Warhawks dropped a dual to Division II Parkside on Saturday, 32-19.
UW-W forfeited matches at 133 and 197 pounds before splitting the remainder against the Rangers. Mike Tortorice (125 pounds) and Jaritt Shinhoster (174) secured pins, while Hazen Rice (141) and Nick Sundberg (285) earned decision victories.
UW-W opened its WIAC season with a 26-18 dual victory at home against UW-Oshkosh. Tortorice won via tech fall, and Rice had a second-period pin as the Warhawks won five of the first six matches of the night.
Senior Ryder Sigler added a major decision at 165 pounds.
The Warhawks will travel to the Luther Open on Saturday in Decorah, Iowa.
——
Former Daily Union sports editor Chris Caporale compiled this report on a freelance basis.
