WHITEWATER — Four players scored in double digits as the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women’s basketball team defeated Wesleyan (Ill.), 67-55, in a non-conference game Saturday at the Williams Center in Whitewater.
UW-Whitewater finished off the last 7 minutes, 42 seconds of the game on a 15-3 run.
The Warhawks had stout defensive performances in the first and final quarters, allowing nine points in the first quarter and seven in the fourth quarter.
Freshman Abby Belschner scored a team-high 13 points. Junior Emily Schumacher netted 12 points. She knocked down two threes, recorded eight assists and grabbed four steals.
Senior Becky Raeder and freshman Aleah Grundahl both finished with 11 points in the victory.
After a 25-point first half, Wesleyan found their groove in the third with a 23-point quarter. Despite the big quarter, Wesleyan was still was held to 32. 8 percent (32.8) shooting from the floor for the game.
The Warhawks will host Elmhurst (Ill.) Tuesday at the Williams Center in Whitewater at 7 p.m.
