WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s basketball team was unable to hang out to a late-nine point lead as the Warhawks were defeated by Monmouth (Ill.), 71-66, in a non-conference game Friday at the Williams Center in Whitewater.
Freshman Trevon Chislom and junior Equan Ards combined for 35 points in the defeat.
The Warhawks led by eight early in the second half at 47-39 with 14 minutes, 31 seconds remaining, but a 10-2 run from Monmouth knotted the game at 49-49. Whitewater began to wrestle back control of the match after a dunk from Ards made it 64-55 with 5:13 remaining in the game. Monmouth once again clawed back into the game, eventually taking the lead at 67-66 after a free throw from Will Carius with 1:28 left in the game. The Warhawks would be held scoreless the final minutes and a half of play.
Carius dropped a game-high 33 points for Monmouth.
Chislom scored a team-high 18 points in the defeat, while Ards scored 17. Chislom also grabbed a team-best seven rebounds and went a perfect 6 for 6 from the free throw line.
Sophomore Bailey Kale was also in double digits with 13 points. He connected on three shots from beyond the arc.
The Warhawks will take on Augustana Tuesday in Rock Island, Ill in 7 p.m.
