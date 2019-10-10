Nate Trewyn, a former athlete for the Milton Red Hawks and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, will be part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 53-man roster on Sunday when they travel to London to play the Carolina Panthers, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.
Trewyn was a captain and center for the Warhawks his senior year at UW-Whitewater in 2018. Trewyn signed as a free agent with the Buccaneers after the NFL Draft in April.
He was signed to the practice squad for the Buccaneers after being among the final cuts for the team.
The Warhawks now have two former players on NFL rosters as Trewyn joins Jake Kumerow (2012-14), who is a wide receiver on the Green Bay Packers’ 53-man roster. UW-Whitewater is the only NCAA Division III institution with more than one former player on an NFL roster.
