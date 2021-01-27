NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron, who has led the resurgent newspaper as it nearly doubled its staff in eight years, said Tuesday that he will retire at the end of February.
One of the nation’s top journalism executives, Baron led the Post through a digital transformation and drove it through intense competition with The New York Times, another news organization that thrived through the Trump era.
Baron was the top editor at the Boston Globe and Miami Herald before the Post.
“The experience has been deeply meaningful, enriched by colleagues who made me a better professional and a better person,” he wrote. “At age 66, I feel ready to move on.”
