WATERTOWN — Attending a Fort Atkinson Unity Project protest earlier this year following the death of George Floyd, Trent Kangas was impressed by how protesters cooperated with local police to create a peaceful atmosphere in which people could air their concerns and express their support for those who historically have faced discrimination and violence.
Wanting to know how he could get a similar group organized in his hometown of Watertown, Kangas spoke with Fort Atkinson Unity Project representatives Laura Alwin and Derek Barslow, who welcomed the formation of a Watertown branch.
Kangas envisioned creating an outreach program in Watertown that spoke to issues of equality and inclusion across all layers of the community.
Supporting this aim, the Fort Atkinson Unity Project helped connect Kangas with others of like mind.
The first thing the fledgling Watertown Unity Project did was to set up a Facebook page to connect people and organize events. So far, the Watertown group still is working on setting up its nonprofit status.
The group has no budget and no resources other than the goodwill of its local members, but that was enough to set up the group’s first event Aug. 29.
Kangas said that due to the ongoing pandemic, the group hadn’t been able to meet in person prior to the protest, connecting only informally online to share common concerns.
But when the issue of police violence against Blacks hit closer to home in August with the police shooting of Jacob Blake Aug. 23 in Kenosha and the subsequent killing of two protesters there Aug. 25 by an Illinois teen, the group wanted to take a stand.
Setting clear safety protocols to avoid spreading the virus as well as to maintain a peaceful protest atmosphere, the group invited supporters to meet next to the riverwalk along Watertown’s Main Street.
Organizers noted that “peaceful protest” Aug. 29 stood against the systematic use of excessive force by police against people of color and indigenous people nationwide as well as closer to home.
“We are not here to promote hate, anger, or more divide,” Kangas said. “Our goal is to partner with all aspects and members of our community to bring true and lasting change.”
“We strongly believe that every human in our community matters, but right now, we’re focusing on the crisis of continued injustice to (Black, indigenous and people of color) because it’s gone on far too long and must stop,” read a statement on the group’s Facebook page.
“Our goal is not to diminish any other human or group of people, but to bring awareness to where it’s needed most in this moment,” the post read.
Taking their cue from the Fort Atkinson group, as the Watertown Unity Project coordinators made sure to reach out to law enforcement, letting them know what they were doing and coordinating with the police department to make sure the event stayed safe.
“The police were very understanding and supportive,” Kangas said, stating that local officers maintained a presence on the periphery, patrolling the area in their squad cars and giving organizers a nonemergency contact number in case they needed any assistance at the site of the protest. Thankfully, officers did not need to step in at any point during the three-hour protest.
Kangas said that the local officers told him the Watertown police use body cameras to try to maintain transparency and keep all interactions on the up-and-up.
“They were saying it was really positive — that it helps them do their jobs,” Kangas said.
In appreciation of the department’s assistance, Unity Project volunteers delivered a cake to the police department after the protest.
The Watertown protest drew around two-dozen people, all of them from Watertown or the immediate surrounding area.
“I was afraid it would just be five people,” Kangas said of the gathering.
He said he was heartened to see so many people turn out for the group’s first-ever event, and even more so to see the support the protest drew from passersby.
“I am amazed at the positive reception we got from so many people,” said Stella Ferre, another founding member of the Watertown Unity Project.
Though there were some “hecklers,” any disagreements remained verbal, organizers said. All in all, they hoped they were able to spur discussion among people of all backgrounds.
The great majority of passersby were supportive, organizers said, with many people — Black, white, Asian and Hispanic —- waving and smiling from their cars or honking their horns.
Some passersby stopped their cars and came over to find out more about the protest.
“One woman thanked us tearfully for our support, saying her husband had been wrongfully imprisoned for 35 years,” Ferre said.
Another woman brought the group french fries, fruit punch and apple juice in support of the stand they were taking. Dog-walkers, parents with children, and senior citizens all stopped by to talk with protestors, most showing a great degree of respect.
Coordinators said one 10-year-old girl, of her own volition, asked to join the group and held a sign for 20 minutes before she had to go.
“There’s a lot of support among young people especially,” Ferre said. “It’s easier for them to empathize because they don’t have so many built-up layers of taught distrust. I believe humans aren’t naturally hateful. When times are hard, we come together.
“In general, it really fostered communication, and the dialogue was calm and respectful,” Kangas added.
There were a few outliers who challenged the protesters as being “unChristian,” despite the fact that several members of the group saw this quest for peace and justice as flowing directly from their Christian faith. Others criticized the group as being from outside the area — though all involved had local addresses and phone numbers — or promoting looting and violence, which the group says it vehemently opposes.
But these folks were in the minority in terms of opinion, organizers said, noting that upward of 80 percent of the reactions from passersby were positive.
Overall, Ferre said, the protest showed that Watertown is more diverse than it might seem at first glance, and that diversity is not something to be feared.
The organizers said that folks who are different — people of color, immigrants, those of a minority religion or culture, and LGBTQ residents, for example — can feel cut off in a small community like this.
The Unity Project wants to connect all people and to work toward understanding and respect for all, Kangas said.
“Those who are different aren’t bogeymen,” Ferre said. “We are all just people.”
Meanwhile, the protest helped to boost the profile of the Watertown Unity Project. Between the start of the protest and its conclusion three hours later, the Unity Project had gained 20 more followers to its Facebook page, and the group has continued to grow since.
Future plans
Ultimately, the Watertown Unity Project hopes to become more involved in promoting connections and inclusion throughout the Watertown community, though plans for anything besides safe, outdoor activities have been shelved for now due to the pandemic.
“Ultimately, we hope to promote unity in many different areas,” Kangas said. “As we do so, we want to work alongside the police, alongside city government and alongside local businesses.”
Like the Fort Atkinson group, the Watertown Unity Project hopes to address different aspects of community unity as the need arises.
Fort Atkinson’s Unity Project, in its three years of existence, has turned its focus on welcoming the Hispanic/Latinex community, providing inclusive social events for adults with developmental disabilities, and showing support for LGBTQ folks, as with last year’s National Coming Out Day rally.
In Watertown, coordinators are looking at the possibility of eventually working with community businesses to host an inclusive film festival.
There are lots of other ideas being tossed around, and the group welcomes input and suggestions.
People who want to find out more about the Watertown Unity Project may contact Kangas by email at trentkangas96@gmail.com or check out the group’s Facebook page.
Meanwhile, Jefferson now has its own Unity Project coordinators, Josie and Brennan Simonson, who are working together to promote unity in that community. That group has yet to host any events, but also has a Facebook page that all are welcome to check out and/or follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.