Doug and Inez (Radke) Hartel celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 10.
The Fort Atkinson couple’s children are Pamela (Daniel) Meihak, Pueblo West, Constance (Emmanuel) Todorov, Eagan, Minn. Grandchildren are: Philip (Audrey) Meihak, Pueblo, Colo., Aaron Meihak, Los Angeles, Calif., Joseph Meihak, Pueblo West.
Doug and Inez celebrated their anniversary with their family in August.
