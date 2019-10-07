Danielle Loomis and Travis McCartney of Sun Prairie were united in marriage on Sept. 29 at Rib Mountain State Park in Wausau. The bride is a 2007 graduate of Jefferson High School and the groom is a 2005 graduate of Sun Prairie High School. Parents of the bride are Chad and Sherry Loomis of Jefferson. The groom’s parents are Dave and Wendy McCartney of Sun Prairie. The wedding party included Cassandra Hale of Fort Atkinson and Kris Loudon of Milton. Groomsmen included Cory McCartney of Sun Prairie and Lucas Tribble of Sun Prairie.
