Wednesday Night Euchre was held on July 24 at Lake Ripley Country Club. The first place winner for the evening was Pat New. Eddie Hilleshiem took second and there was a tie for third between Jim Teske and Wendy Lehr. In fifth place there was another tie between Katy Haugen and Phil Adas. Three players tied for the Most Loners title which included Phil Adas, Wendy Lehr, and Eddie Hilleshiem. The next Wednesday Night Euchre is scheduled for Aug. 21; sign up for members and guests will be posted on the main bulletin board in the clubhouse.
